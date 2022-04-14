Way before the current Russian offensive against the Ukraine, it should have been obvious to knowledgeable area politicians that the Russians and Chinese were not going to solve Appalachian regions’ economic problems. Area politicians told us otherwise.
Kentucky’s bad-luck romance with the Russians, which I wrote about in May 2019, was brought up to date by a February 2022 Associated Press article in this newspaper. Initially, Braidy Industries was reported to be ready to rescue Ashland and eastern Kentucky’s economy by building a massive aluminum mill that would create hundreds of new jobs. The words “game changer” were used, and one headline read, “Braidy to generate $2.88 billion for KY.”
In my 2019 column I noted that a few days earlier, Joseph Gerth, writing in the Louisville Courier-Journal said, “Kentucky might be going into business with the Russian mafia … notably Oleg Deripaska, a buddy of Vladimir Putin.” Another announcement noted that Rusal, a major Russian aluminum company, would have a $200 million investment in the plant. Then Braidy CEO Craig Bouchard said that “without Rusal we could not build an environmentally conscious mill of this scale.” Really? If Americans couldn’t do that without Russia’s help, we are worse off than most of us thought.
An AP news article noted that former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pushed, and Kentucky lawmakers approved, a $15 million investment in the Braidy projects, making taxpayers partial owners of the mill. Braidy Industries is now known as Unity Aluminum; Craig Bouchard was forced out of the company a while ago. This year, in a 35-0 vote, the Kentucky Senate passed a bill to get the taxpayers’ $15 million back. Good luck with that. The good news is that one of Putin’s buddies didn’t get a foothold in Kentucky.
West Virginia also fell for “the communists will rescue our economy” fairy tale. Various news reports noted that in 2017 West Virginia made a deal with China’s Energy Investment Corp. to receive $84 billion over two decades to extract natural gas, generate power and produce consumer goods. It sounded like the next best thing to the creation of pepperoni rolls. The Chinese visited here multiple times to obtain more information about the area. However, some U.S. officials raised national security questions about “an adversary obtaining operating knowledge of a state’s power grid.” That project has mysteriously vanished.
A recent editorial in this newspaper, reprinted from the Charleston Gazette-Mail, lamented the recent problems and downsizing of Richard Branson’s Virgin Hyperloop project that was supposed to develop high-speed passenger rail transportation and “a huge step in reversing West Virginia’s stagnant economy.” That project has laid off half its staff and now reports that its emphasis will be on cargo traffic.
In this age of multinational companies and international investments, foreign businesses can and do make good work partners; one just has to be careful with whom one gets in bed. This region has benefitted greatly from the Toyota plant in Putnam County. But West Virginia, Kentucky and Appalachia, areas that need economic help, must wake up and realize that expecting communist dictators in Russia and China, whose goal is to control the world, to build or rescue our economy is downright foolish and probably dangerous.