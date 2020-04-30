Our Tri-State region is fortunate. Republican Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio and Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky have different backgrounds and political stances. Yet, they, and numerous other governors of both parties, recognize that as politicians their primary job is to make sure that their citizens are well protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.
They know that they must work with and follow the advice of scientists who have the training and background to combat this crisis. Statistics show that West Virginia is making solid choices during this epidemic. Governor Justice’s decision to test all nursing home residents and employees has set the pace for other states.
The governors’ actions show that politics, essentially the art of control and power, and science, the study and research of factual data, do not have to clash. When political goals are incompatible with scientists’ truths, power struggles can ensue. That’s what we see in Washington.
Politics and science have clashed for eons. In the 1600s the astronomer Galileo wrote that the earth and planets revolve around the sun, but the political power of that time, the Catholic Church, rejected this. Galileo was found guilty of heresy and spent his life under house arrest. Obviously, Galileo, the scientist, was right. A politics-vs.-science debate was ignited in 1992, when a British physician, stated in a now retracted and discredited paper, that measles (MMR) vaccine causes autism.
As the world struggles through the COVID-19 pandemic, America is witnessing a constant struggle of politics vs. science. President Trump suggests, implies and sometimes strongly endorses some medical or esoteric treatment with no scientific basis. He endorsed hydroxychloroquine, despite lacking scientific evidence that the drug’s positive characteristics would outweigh its negatives. His latest rambling thoughts on ingesting household cleaning agents to combat the virus scared not only scientists and the public, but also the makers of Clorox and Lysol.
Sadly, America’s top leader can’t control his need and desire for constant adoration and attention during this pandemic. He cannot let the experienced scientists make scientific decisions. Worse, scientists who do not toe the Trump line find their jobs and research in precarious positions. Some scientists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health have been “eased out,” demoted or otherwise lost their scientific positions when they have gone against Trump. Dr. Anthony Fauci’s advising role seems to be hanging by a thread.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Australia and New Zealand are proof. Australia’s leader, Scott Morrison, described as a conservative Christian, and New Zealand’s leader, Jacinda Adern, described as a “darling on the left,” are both viewed as highly effective leaders in the COVID-19 battle. While neither country’s population was happy with their imposed restrictions, residents complied because there was consistency and rational decision-making from the top down. I’m jealous.
It’s admirable that President Trump wants to get the nation on great economic footing. But that is not going to happen unless COVID-19 is brought under full control. And it is scientists, not politicians, who will halt this pandemic. Science and politics don’t have to clash in the U.S., but unless those who are appropriately trained in real health science are given free rein, politics will make us sicker.