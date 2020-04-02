A small number of highly trained epidemiologists and scientists knew that a pandemic was on the horizon. The rest of us are still struggling to understand how COVID-19 could do so much damage so quickly, how it will affect our futures and how this disease will finally play out.
This is a dreadfully difficult time around the globe. Death, illness, critical shortages in medical supplies, overwork of medical and support personnel, financial fears, loss of jobs/businesses, education disruption and more extreme changes mean that life as we used to know it is anything but usual and may never revert to the “old usual.”
Every day, special occasions and important events still occur. Yet, they cannot be marked or celebrated as expected or planned. Babies are born, but joyous celebrations with family and friends are restricted. People die, not just from COVID-19, but because it is an inevitable part of life. Yet, funerals must be delayed and comfort from family and friends is limited.
Weddings plans are up in the air; brides wonder if their venues will still be in business when this disaster ends. Religious holidays, soon Easter and Passover, cannot be celebrated in traditional ways. Graduations are postponed, jobs have disappeared, travels canceled, and birthdays and anniversaries marked or celebrated in unplanned ways.
And so it was for Maury and me on our 58th anniversary on Wednesday, April 1. It was not a typical anniversary day, but we recognize that we are very fortunate. In the time of COVID-19, we have each other, are healthy, returned safely from our recent travels and can connect with family and friends electronically.
To celebrate our anniversary as befitting COVID-19, we chose a special movie while seated on our couch that Maury bought 59 years ago. On our third date in Washington, D.C., in 1961, we shopped for a couch for Maury’s bachelor apartment. Twelve stores later, Maury found a basic modern couch he liked. Then, as many of our family and friends know, he asked me a most important question, “Do you think you could live with this couch?” It wasn’t romantic, but it was a proposal of marriage and it’s been a wonderful and exciting 58 years together.
The movie we chose, “Andromeda Strain,” from 1971, which we saw decades ago, was based on Michael Crichton’s 1969 book of the same title. That was the same year that Crichton graduated Harvard Medical School. He later wrote many sci-fi-themed books including “Jurassic Park” and “ER.”
In 2003, a publication of the Infectious Disease Society of America (of which Maury is a Fellow) stated that, “The ‘Andromeda Strain’ is the most significant, scientifically accurate, and prototypic of all films of this [killer virus] genre. … It accurately details the appearance of a deadly agent, its impact and the efforts at containing it, and, finally, the work-up on its identification and clarification on why certain persons are immune to it.” The story was set in Arizona and concerned a deadly extraterrestrial microorganism. A half-century ago, Crichton well imagined what most people on this planet are now having difficulty doing.
Special and milestone events will still happen in the time of COVID-19. May the future hold better and more uplifting ways of marking these momentous occasions.