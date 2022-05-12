Precisely 10 years ago, May 2012, my column was headlined “It’s time for a review of marijuana laws.” Here it is May 2022, and two recent articles in this newspaper, written by Fred Pace, confirm that it is again time to review these laws.
Herald-Dispatch headlines “Cannabis dispensary opens in Huntington” and “Cannabis operator ramps up operations in West Virginia” illustrate how “the times they are a-changing.” It is time to face the fact that cannabis, marijuana, weed, pot or whatever one calls it has shifted from the prohibited to accepted status in much of our nation.
Right now, the cannabis market in West Virginia is being geared toward medical marijuana, but based on what has happened in other states, this substance is being “mainstreamed,” which also means that arrests for cannabis use must be re-evaluated. Too many people have been incarcerated for what is now a business transaction in our economy.
Drugs have worried our nation for years … and with good reason. The opioid crisis hit West Virginia especially hard, but no community in our nation has totally escaped the consequences of that crisis. We seem to have a better acceptance of those who are addicted to opioids and opioid-like substances than those who use marijuana.
One of the strongest arguments against legalizing any form of marijuana, even for medical purposes, is that it is a “gateway” drug for more addictive substances. For some it might be, but not for all and not for most caught in the opioid quagmire.
As I noted in my 2012 column, “The present laws and views about marijuana are similar to those regarding Prohibition almost a century ago. Making alcohol illegal proved a boon for gangsters and the underworld. Legalizing it was a bonus for businesses and taxes.” Today, alcohol is very much a part of our social and economic fabric. But it still has negatives; some people become addicted to it and others do dreadful things while under its influence, yet no one would advocate making alcohol illegal today.
In Pace’s more recent article, it was noted that Florida-based Trulieve “announced plans to open seven new dispensary locations throughout the state, along with its plans to move into a 100,000-square foot cultivation and production facility near Lesage.” That company reported it employs about 8,000 people in 11 states including West Virginia and that the Cabell County cultivation and production facility will eventually employ 100-125 employees.
All of this effort is being targeted toward selling medical marijuana, which is intended to help people with a variety of health issues such as chronic or cancer pain, depression, anxiety, PTSD, epilepsy, migraines, insomnia, multiple sclerosis and more. Some of these diagnoses are clear, but others are murky, meaning it will not be difficult to obtain a prescription of medical marijuana.
The verdict is in. Medical marijuana or cannabis is now part of the American fabric in 37 states and Washington, D.C. Some states have fully legalized cannabis, many have approved it for medical purposes, and some have decriminalized it, although it remains illegal in four states. As I said 10 years ago, it’s time for a review of marijuana laws.