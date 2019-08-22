The 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote. Congress passed the legislation in 1919; it became official in 1920 when Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify it. In the most recent national election, voter turnout among women exceeded that of men, and today, American women are obviously politically active.
In 1848, the first women's rights convention was held in upstate New York. Women fought to get the vote, and the struggle continued for generations with marches, demonstrations and picketing at the White House.
The new western states of Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Idaho gave women the vote before 1900. West Virginia was the thirty-fourth state to ratify the 19th amendment with a 15-14 vote in 1920. Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana and North Carolina finally ratified the amendment between 1969-1971. Mississippi delayed ratification until 1984.
The 19th Amendment changed the status quo. Men had to consider women's views, especially if they wanted to get elected to a public office, and women had more options in education, occupations and relationships.
The composition of Congress has changed immensely over the past hundred years. Just a few women were elected or appointed in the early twentieth century. Currently, one quarter of the U.S. Senate and 102 out of 435 representatives in the U.S. House are women. 1992-93 was a defining year for women senators. They were finally allocated bathroom facilities on the Senate Chamber level and two women senators who wore pantsuits to the Senate floor broke Senate dress rules for women and forced male senators to admit that "the times they were a-changing."
Women having the vote may seem mundane now, but too often those who have never experienced any difficulty voting don't realize that the right to cast a ballot did not come quickly or easily for women. Many African Americans and other minorities still find voting a challenge.
At the start of the 20th century a college degree was a rarity for men, but especially so for women. In 1950, about 5% of women and 7% of men had four-year college degrees. Last year, there were more female than male college graduates.
In the 1960s, a well-known Chicago university graduate admissions office informed me that my grades and GREs were fine for males, but unacceptable for females, especially those who already had a child and might have more (I did). The rationalization for women needing significantly higher scores for admission was "women rarely used their graduate degrees professionally." My personal antidote to this thinking is over 50 years of professional employment and 34 years as a licensed psychologist.
Since 1972, Title IX has changed the possibilities for women in education and sports. Last month, millions around the world watched America's women's team win the World Cup soccer competition. FIFA may, yet, have to accept that equal pay for woman won't destroy their boys' club. And last years "#metoo" meme illustrates that women will continue to demand equality and opportunity.
In 1918, the U.S. Senate rejected the 19th Amendment by two votes but passed it a year later. Thousands of women protested and marched so that women could vote. Now they have power and clout, too. And like men in Congress and politics, women do not always agree with each other. Much has changed since the passage of the 19th Amendment; more will change when a woman is finally elected president.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.