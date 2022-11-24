Today is Thanksgiving. If we are fortunate, we can spend it with family and friends, eat an abundance of fattening foods and be entertained by football and fun activities. Maury and I have signed up for a day like that.
At Thanksgiving many people recognize the major things in their lives for which they should be grateful. Usually these include family, friends, jobs, money, homes, our country and health. Of course, that doesn’t preclude people from grumbling about relatives, work, where they live or how the election turned out. But as I started to write my Thanksgiving column, I realized how many everyday things I am thankful for but rarely acknowledge and usually take for granted. I suspect it the same for most of us.
Just looking at one day’s activities was instructive. Before I went to bed, I took my usual long warm shower. I enjoyed plenty of hot water, but there are people in our country and around the world for whom a warm shower is a luxury. In the morning, I depended on my alarm to wake me, as I can easily oversleep. This means that I can afford a bed that is comfortable, and my environment is safe and quiet so that I can relax for long hours at a stretch.
Opening my refrigerator, I spent a few minutes deciding on a quick breakfast. The refrigerator wasn’t jammed; there are only two of us at home. Yet, there was food on every shelf, and if I didn’t grocery shop for the next week, we wouldn’t go hungry. Lines at food pantries and data from Huntington’s Facing Hunger Foodbank reminds those who have plenty to eat that we should be thankful.
I brushed my teeth as I got ready for my dental appointment. I dislike going to dentists, no matter how nice they are, but too many people can’t afford dental care. On my way out, I grabbed one of my jackets in the closet. Not everyone has a selection of outerwear for cold weather.
Later that day, I had errands to run. My 2012 SUV is in good shape and had gas. Owning a reliable car and having the money to keep it in good condition and put gas in the tank is vital for social, personal and work situations. Having free time that evening, I downloaded a new book from “Libby,” the electronic library, and enjoyed the convenience but also appreciated that in this country we can read whatever we want.
Looking at my calendar, I see that I have medical appointments on my schedule. Having Medicare, which does require a Social Security deductible and co-pays, means that for senior citizens most medical costs are affordable. Without health insurance, too many people must choose between medications and food.
For those of us who had good things happen during 2022, including changing COVID-19 from a death threat to a treatable illness, Thanksgiving is a time to appreciate those things. But is also a time to recognize the small everyday or forgotten happenings that enrich our daily lives. Happy Thanksgiving. May your turkey be tasty and football team a winner.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch Opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.
