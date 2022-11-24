The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Today is Thanksgiving. If we are fortunate, we can spend it with family and friends, eat an abundance of fattening foods and be entertained by football and fun activities. Maury and I have signed up for a day like that.

At Thanksgiving many people recognize the major things in their lives for which they should be grateful. Usually these include family, friends, jobs, money, homes, our country and health. Of course, that doesn’t preclude people from grumbling about relatives, work, where they live or how the election turned out. But as I started to write my Thanksgiving column, I realized how many everyday things I am thankful for but rarely acknowledge and usually take for granted. I suspect it the same for most of us.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch Opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.

