“The Handmaid’s Tale” is a futuristic dystopian novel written by Margaret Atwood in 1985. Readers initially reacted with an “it can’t happen here” attitude because the main theme dealt with the government gaining complete control of women’s bodies and sexuality. The book must have hit a nerve in recent years, as it was adapted into a six-year series on Hulu in 2016.

The West Virginia Legislature seems to be following “The Handmaid’s Tale” scenario. They are aiming to control gender identity and pregnancy, which is eerily similar to some themes in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist a and regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.

