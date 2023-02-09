“The Handmaid’s Tale” is a futuristic dystopian novel written by Margaret Atwood in 1985. Readers initially reacted with an “it can’t happen here” attitude because the main theme dealt with the government gaining complete control of women’s bodies and sexuality. The book must have hit a nerve in recent years, as it was adapted into a six-year series on Hulu in 2016.
The West Virginia Legislature seems to be following “The Handmaid’s Tale” scenario. They are aiming to control gender identity and pregnancy, which is eerily similar to some themes in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Currently, the Legislature’s big concern is transgender (“trans”) youth. House Bill 2007, recently passed by the House of Delegates, is designed to make sure that gender-confirming surgery is not available to children under age 18, even if they have parental consent and a physician’s approval. It further restricts physicians from providing medical treatment or medications for this process. Some medical treatments are provided in this state, but there is no report that such surgery has been performed here.
When the hearing on HB 2007 was held in Charleston last week, the overwhelming responses from the public and professionals were negative. It isn’t as though most of the state legislators have any medical training and base their proposed legislation on science.
Despite the public’s acceptance of the state’s abortion laws prior to 2021, the Legislature passed extreme restrictions on abortion in 2022. They refused to put the question of draconian limitations on abortion on the November ballot for voters, probably because they were afraid voters would reject it, as they did all four constitutional amendments proposed by the Legislature.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” is set in the imagined Republic of Gilead following the overthrow of the United States government and its Constitution. It is a patriarchal and totalitarian state where women are not permitted to control their reproductive functions, own property, earn a living, read or write — sort of like the Taliban. Strict dress codes are required for women so that their status is immediately apparent to all. At age 14, young women are given to high-ranking men to produce children. In interviews, the book’s author said she saw some of these attitudes emerging in this country in the 1980s as conservative views of women became more strident.
The West Virginia Legislature and other conservative states are now tightening their restrictions on gender reassignment issues, although science shows that gender is not as clear as people once thought. A 2022 West Virginia University study found that approximately 7% of children in this state do not identify with their sex recorded at birth. A national study found that by age seven, most children understand their own gender dysphoria, a discrepancy between a person’s biological sex and gender identity. We have all observed that as children grow, some do not develop the expected behaviors based on their sex at birth. They, identified as transgender, are often ridiculed; depression and suicide rates are particularly high for this group.
When a government decides that parents and physicians cannot make decisions for their trans children, and abortion is drastically curtailed, it appears that much to the detriment of women and children, “The Handmaid’s Tale” is alive and well in West Virginia.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist a and regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.
