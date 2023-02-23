The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

In the past few years, I’ve had more time for reading. I’ve joined a few book clubs, which has resulted in my exposure to a wider variety of books.

Recently, Bill Bryson’s, “One Summer — America 1927,” which describes some noteworthy events that year, has been on my list. One segment of this book deals with Prohibition and the negative consequences of passing the 18th Amendment, which made it illegal to produce, ship, drink or sell alcohol starting in 1920. The details of what happened in America for the 13 years this amendment was law is a clear reminder of the pitfalls of legislating human nature.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.

