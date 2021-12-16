Many of us seem to have forgotten how different the 2020 winter holidays were. We had lived in a pandemic for almost three-quarters of a year and the promised vaccines had yet not reached us. The death rate was devastating, hospitals and medical centers were overwhelmed, and even healthy people were miserable and lonely.
The vaccines finally arrived at the end of December 2020; by January senior citizens were delighted to be on the preferential list for shots. Older West Virginians must be a wise group; last winter we led the nation in percent of people vaccinated by state. Unfortunately, younger generations felt that they could do without the vaccine or believed unfounded negatives about them and choose to stay unvaccinated.
Vaccines made 2021 a better year for many people, but even now too many people, most of whom are unvaccinated, are hospitalized and very ill from COVID-19. A new variant, omicron, has developed, and hot spots continue to pop up all over our country and world, but the 2021 holiday season is definitely better than last year’s. Having been able to have a large family Thanksgiving gathering this year, here are some takeaways from holiday travel and celebrations in the time of a pandemic.
Air travel is still challenging, but workable. American Airlines cancelled all flights out of Huntington’s Tri-State airport during the height of the pandemic. They’re back, but with a reduced schedule. Here’s hoping that the future will bring more flights at more reasonable hours.
Airline passenger bad-behavior incidents have been cringe-worthy. Why people who are fortunate enough to have a plane ticket to take them to a chosen destination feel it is okay to attack flight staff or other passengers is beyond comprehension and civility. Huntington passengers were calm, and our other flights were drama-free.
Mask wearing was accepted by all people we observed in planes and airports. Few of us enjoy wearing masks, but if that is what it takes to improve our chances of staying healthy and being with those we love, it’s a small price to pay. I’m delighted to know that currently my doctors and dentists, and even under ordinary circumstances, those who perform surgery, wear masks.
Traffic in major cities is back to normal, meaning that congestion, accidents and delays are par for the course. Someday in the far-off future, I-64 between Huntington and Charleston will be completed, but meanwhile it’s problematic. A slower drive to a holiday destination is better than last year’s “no go.”
But the best part of 2021 holidays starting with Thanksgiving, going through Christmas and ending up with 2022 is that, with appropriate measures, we are now able to celebrate it with family and special friends. After spending 22 months without seeing almost all of our family, being able to celebrate Thanksgiving with many of them was a true joy. The turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce tasted much better this year than last year. Being with family and special friends can do that. May your holiday travel and celebrations be happy, healthy and safe.