As a kid, April Fool’s Day was special. But it became even more so 60 years ago when Maury and I walked down the aisle. As young people in our 20s, we never envisioned what growing older together would be like, but we are so very thankful that we are able to do that and appreciate the help of Huntington’s medical community in reaching this milestone.
On our 50th anniversary, my column included many of the life lessons that we had learned over a half-century. They’re still true a decade later; some are reiterated here.
If you believe in marriage and truly plan to stay married for life, choose your partner carefully. It’s like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates. You really want to know what’s inside the candies, not just how desirable the outer wrapper looks.
Trust is essential. It was tested early on in our dating days, when I borrowed Maury’s new car to do some errands while he was at work. While the car was parked, someone hit the driver’s door leaving a massive dent. As I picked up Maury after work, he couldn’t see the dent and probably might never know how it happened. Embarrassed and scared to tell him, I did anyway. His response, “OK, we’ll get it fixed,” told me that other bumps in the road would be handled just as well. And they have been.
If you can’t agree on major issues such as money, work, religion, sex, children, education, family relationships and other critical issues before saying, “I do,” don’t say it.
With the exceptions of health and safety issues, if you can’t afford to buy what you want now, don’t buy it. Postponing material purchases never ruined a marriage; overspending has.
You are not perfect, and there’s no reason to expect perfection in your mate. Compromises and apologies will be necessary at times, sometimes on major life decisions but more often on everyday issues. Understand that there will be bumps in the road and that some of your best plans will not work.
Accept the reality that you will not have identical interests, ideas or food preferences. Agree that it’s OK if he must see (almost) every football game because it is the “big” one and thinks sushi is one of the four main food groups as long as he understands that you need more closet space and shoes.
Talk and listen to each other; share what is going on in your lives. Have a sense of humor and use it often. Laugh together when things are great; share tears together when they are not. If you make a promise, keep it. Say “I love you” often and mean it.
Children add great joy to your lives, but they require both parents’ care and involvement. With much effort and some luck, they’ll grow into wonderful adults, as have ours, and provide you with grandchildren who will bring you much joy.
As we celebrate our 60th anniversary on April Fool’s Day, we know we are very fortunate. We have learned many of life’s lessons along the way, but the most valuable one is that having a great marriage with someone you love makes life wonderful.