In some ways, the times change drastically. A few years ago, no one thought that a pandemic would strike in 2020 and upend our lives. But then, sometimes the status quo dominates. In West Virginia’s case, it is that coal can solve the state’s economic and development woes.
In April 2012 I wrote “Don’t let natural resources bury our brains” after reading an article by Thomas L. Friedman that followed a study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The results showed that there was a “significant negative relationship between the money countries extract from natural resources and the knowledge and skills of their high school population.”
The findings, based on an international student assessment exam given in more than 60 countries, indicated that the more money a country or area gets from underground extractions, the less successful are its students. Countries with high levels of underground extractible commodities, such as Argentina, Brazil and Saudi Arabia scored below those in in Finland, South Korea and Taiwan.
Living off natural resources means that high levels of education are not needed or valued. Additionally, people in regions with extractive industries often expect the resources to be limitless and that demand will remain stable or increase. Those messages are hyped by coal mine owners and upper management who make big bucks and rarely live near where the resources are extracted.
Coal, while traditionally a great source of employment in West Virginia, has not made the state’s residents healthy or wealthy. If it did, southern West Virginia would be thriving. Coal mine owners, such as Gov. Jim Justice, live very well despite lawsuits regarding their coal mines.
Dave Peyton, a long-time reporter for The Herald-Dispatch and also a feature columnist for decades, had much to say about coal and the state that he loved and that his family had lived in for seven generations. As a result, most people either loved or hated his writings. I saved quite a few of Dave’s columns because he never minced words.
In 2000, Dave’s column “Faith in coal is West Virginia’s downfall” made it clear that he felt that this state refused to see that the future was new technology and not coal. He said, “Coal sealed our fate. Vermont and New Hampshire, both hilly states, are West Virginia without coal.”
Coal isn’t disappearing, but new technology, industry changes and alternate fuel sources mean that coal production can’t support the number of people it once did. Back in the early 1950s, about 125,000 West Virginians worked in the coal industry. That number shrunk to about 30,000 in 1990, and 21,000 in 2010 and by 2020, the number was 11,400. In April 2021, this newspaper ran an in-depth article in the Business section, “Coal is still king in WV, but for how long?” One year later one has to ask if coal still king here.
There are portions of West Virginia that are growing economically and even adding population, but they are not where coal is the dominant industry. The past two decades makes it clear that coal is not the answer to West Virginia’s economic problems.