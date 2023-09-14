To achieve our goals, most people plan ahead. Governments and organizations do the same. Sometimes even well-planned goals end up having major drawbacks and unintended consequences. Here are three classic examples of unintended consequences that teach important lessons.
Around 1980, Chinese leaders decided that their country’s population was growing too fast; families were permitted only one child. China’s population rapidly decreased, meeting their goals; then unintended consequences appeared. If there could only be one child, boys were desired. Between abortion and adoption, there was a dearth of marriage-age Chinese women a quarter of a century later. A Chinese woman explained that only-male children were often spoiled and grew into spoiled adults; Chinese women were not interested in caring for them or their aging parents. The steep population decline also resulted in a shortage of workers. By 2016, China’s leaders woke up and encouraged families to have two or three children.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade and the subsequent draconian abortion restrictions in some states has had unintended consequences. Multiple news sources report that obstetricians and gynecologists (OB/GYNs), who care for pregnant women, are leaving or planning to leave some conservative states, including Idaho, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Florida. Idaho Republican State Rep. Megan Blanskma acknowledged that Idaho’s abortion law “had affected everyday medical practice in a way that lawmakers had not anticipated.” That’s a powerful unintended consequence. Will some of West Virginia’s OB/GYNs also leave for the same reason?
In the past two years, OB/GYN residencies, where young physicians hone their professional skills, decreased nationally about 5%, but in states with abortion bans, they decreased 6% to over 10%. That means fewer well-trained doctors, especially in conservative states, caring for more pregnant women. Studies show that 62% of Americans now agree that abortion should be legal and 85% believe it should be legal in at least some circumstances. Another unintended consequence is that Americans now are increasingly supportive of women’s health needs for abortions and have become disenchanted with their elected representatives who refuse even emergency medical abortions.
Even West Virginia’s high school football has had an unintended consequence after the West Virginia Legislature changed the rules to permit students who transfer schools to play sports as soon as they enroll in their new school. While there have always been lopsided football scores, recent scores of Huntington High 86 South Charleston 0, Riverside 53 St. Albans 0 and Webster County 52 Tygarts Valley 0 suggest that the Legislature didn’t consider what could go wrong in allowing a free-for-all in high school sports recruiting.
Since Roe v Wade was overturned, unintended consequences resulting from extreme abortion restrictions show that pregnant women have suffered, and doctors have been caught between their duty and political laws when an abortion is medically needed. Voters, including many Republicans, are displeased with irrational laws governing abortion. Lopsided football scores are not life-threatening but could demoralize school spirit and sportsmanship. Even Gov. Jim Justice thinks this law should be changed.
The unintended consequences of China’s one-child rule took decades to remedy. Hopefully, we will learn our lessons more quickly from the unintended consequences of life-threatening abortion restrictions and West Virginia high school sports’ machinations.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page.
