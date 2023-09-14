The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

To achieve our goals, most people plan ahead. Governments and organizations do the same. Sometimes even well-planned goals end up having major drawbacks and unintended consequences. Here are three classic examples of unintended consequences that teach important lessons.

Around 1980, Chinese leaders decided that their country’s population was growing too fast; families were permitted only one child. China’s population rapidly decreased, meeting their goals; then unintended consequences appeared. If there could only be one child, boys were desired. Between abortion and adoption, there was a dearth of marriage-age Chinese women a quarter of a century later. A Chinese woman explained that only-male children were often spoiled and grew into spoiled adults; Chinese women were not interested in caring for them or their aging parents. The steep population decline also resulted in a shortage of workers. By 2016, China’s leaders woke up and encouraged families to have two or three children.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page.

