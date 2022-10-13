The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia Legislature has placed four constitutional amendments on November’s ballot. If passed, one amendment will give legislators total control over educational decisions in the state for years, if not generations.

Amendment 4 is not good for students, parents or communities; it should be voted down. Amendment 4, House Joint Resolution 102 passed earlier this year, allows the Legislature to have the final say on everything in the state’s public schools. The irony is that now that the Republicans in the Legislature have a supermajority, they want centralized control of public schools. Yet, this is the party that traditionally objects to centralized governmental control.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch editorial page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.

