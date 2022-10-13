The West Virginia Legislature has placed four constitutional amendments on November’s ballot. If passed, one amendment will give legislators total control over educational decisions in the state for years, if not generations.
Amendment 4 is not good for students, parents or communities; it should be voted down. Amendment 4, House Joint Resolution 102 passed earlier this year, allows the Legislature to have the final say on everything in the state’s public schools. The irony is that now that the Republicans in the Legislature have a supermajority, they want centralized control of public schools. Yet, this is the party that traditionally objects to centralized governmental control.
In 1958, West Virginians voted for an amendment to the West Virginia constitution giving supervisory control of education to a state board of education to diminish political interference in education. The current Legislature wants to undo this. The state board of education consists of three non-voting members and nine individuals appointed from various parts of the state, with no more than five from the same political party. They are appointed for overlapping nine-year terms by the governor with the consent of the Senate. The accomplishments of the people presently on this board are impressive. Check it out. Many have been on county boards of education; all are well-educated.
The West Virginia Legislature claims they are concerned with the state’s education rankings; everyone should be. In three different national educational assessments, West Virginia ranked between 42nd and 45th. However, let’s make sure we understand public school problems. Too many students come from disadvantaged and dysfunctional homes. When schools must send food home with students over weekends to prevent students going hungry, learning new material and test scores are dwarfed by real-life problems.
Let’s also look at successes. Many young adults who graduated from West Virginia public schools have done well in life. Just this week, two Cabell Midland High School students were named Merit Scholarship semifinalists. Marshall University’s president, Brad D. Smith, is a 1982 graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School. Our three children, all alumni of Huntington High School, graduated from college and as adults have good careers, as do their Huntington public school friends. Local schools played a significant role in their successes, but so did their parents and families. Now, the Legislature is working to decimate the public schools by paying parents to remove their children from public schools to homeschool or place them in private or parochial schools.
If Amendment 4 passes, the Legislature, most of whom have no specific training in education and meet only part of the year, would be able to control all 55 counties’ education programs and limit the effectiveness of locally elected school boards and local concerns. Cabell County’s educational goals aren’t identical to those of Clay or Calhoun counties, and Monongalia County’s board of education is apt have different priorities than Mercer or McDowell counties.
The West Virginia Legislature wants to have total control over all public schools while simultaneously encouraging students to leave these schools. Public education in West Virginia needs to advance, not go back 64 years to when wise voters decided that politics should not rule the state’s public education. Vote no on Amendment 4.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch editorial page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.
