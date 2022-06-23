Human nature is a funny thing. On one hand we give strong credence to the belief that we should love thy neighbor and treat others as we wish them to treat us. Isn’t that what most religions teach?
Then there is reality. Americans have strong tribal loyalties and are not particularly comfortable with people who don’t look, talk, think or believe just like them. People are not born bigoted, but messages from those with whom we identify teach us who to dislike or hate. As a song from the 1949 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical ”South Pacific” says, “You’ve got to be carefully taught.”
The recent deadly rampage on grocery store shoppers in an African-American area of Buffalo, frequent violent unprovoked attacks on people with Asian features and the deadly effects of rising anti-Semitism remind us that teaching hate and bigotry continues, almost three quarters of a century after this song was written.
The lyrics to the song are clear: “You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear. You’ve got to be taught from year to year. It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear. You’ve got to be carefully taught. You’ve got to be taught to be afraid of people whose eyes are oddly made, and people whose skin is a different shade. You’ve got to be carefully taught. You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late, before you are 6 or 7 or 8, to hate all the people your relatives hate. You’ve got to be carefully taught.”
This show, set at the end of World War II in the South Pacific, highlights longing for home, but racial prejudice is explored. This was the time before civil rights legislation, and racial segregation was still the law in most of our nation.
Immigration data also reminds us that we Americans have never been enthusiastic about newcomers. As our nation was forged, the varying Protestant denominations disliked others but found the newly arrived Irish Catholics even more dislikable. Then southern Europeans, especially Italians, along with Eastern European and Jewish immigrants arrived; all were major thorns in the side of the “already settled.”
Chinese immigrants — many brought to build the transcontinental railroad — weren’t accepted after their work was done, and Japanese immigrants — even those with citizenship — were placed in internment camps after Pearl Harbor. The 21st century increased our opportunity to dislike new immigrants, whether they be Afghans who aided Americans in the Afghanistan War for 20 years or other Muslims. Mexicans and Latin Americans are now feared by many who believe they will take over our country or are the sole cause of our country’s drug problem.
Meanwhile, African Americans, most of whose ancestors did not choose to come to this country, are still often victims of generations of prejudice. Currently, some white Americans do not want their young children learning about slavery because it may make them uncomfortable. It should.
Prejudice and hate have always been part of the human fabric, but in recent years, the media and internet have fueled the spread the racial of religious hatred in our nation. Sadly, the line from a song 75 years ago --“You’ve got to be carefully taught to hate” — still holds true.