Everyone has their weaknesses. Maury and I share at least two: our love of travel and ice cream. Tired of waiting for COVID-19 to really disappear, we decided that this was a good time to see more of the USA.
Recently we embarked on a river cruise on the Snake and Columbia rivers, mostly along the Oregon and Washington State shores. We thought we knew much about the history and development of this area, but our travels reminded us that our knowledge was limited.
This made me realize how little we Americans know about areas we do not call home or favorite vacation spots. For example, West Virginians know much about our coal and gas history, the Civil War and Myrtle Beach. Texans can tell you about oil, the Alamo and varied geography of their state. Those living along the Maine coast understand the lobster (“lobsta”) trade.
On our journey, as we followed much of the Lewis and Clark trail, a riverlorian presented daily in-depth highlights of the area the way you wished it would have been taught when you were made to study American history in high school. Some years ago, we were fortunate to hear Jerry Sutphin from Huntington share his wonderful river knowledge on the Delta Queen.
Traveling from the twin cities of Lewiston, Idaho, and Clarkston, Washington (you can see where the towns get their names) to Astoria, Oregon, illustrated how difficult Meriwether Lewis and William Clark’s journey was. At some places, the riverbanks lead to gentle hills, but there are areas of high mountains and desert-like surfaces. That 45 people, including one woman, Sacagawea, who had been kidnapped as a 12-year-old from her Shoshone tribe by a rival native American tribe, her French-Canadian fur trapper husband and her infant son, were able to transverse such rugged land between 1804 and 1806 is amazing. Only one death occurred, and that was attributed to appendicitis.
Journeying through seven river locks made it clear that rapids on the river, now tamed to permit shipping from the Pacific Ocean through the interior of this country, changed the Northwest landscape forever. Seeing the size and power of the Bonneville Dam, which supplies electricity to about a half million homes, is breathtaking.
Reaching the end of the river at Astoria provided two notable aspects of the area’s development. The area just west of the town, where the Pacific Ocean meets the Columbia River, is so dangerous that history records about 2,000 shipwrecks in the past 200 years. There is also a park that pays homage to the five Scandinavian countries whose immigrants settled much of the town. A guide reminded us that these nationalities did not initially play well together. Those from Finland settled on one side of town opposite the Swedish immigrants. It seems their children and grandchildren became Americans and learned to live with and marry each other.
We Americans often know very little about our country beyond the immediate area in which we live. Seeing unfamiliar regions can be exciting and may help us better understand each other and our nation’s history.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.