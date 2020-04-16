Something is bothering me. Actually, many things are bothering me during this unbelievable COVID-19 pandemic. I’m distressed at the immense amount of suffering and deaths, by the millions of unemployed who are inches away from losing everything and for those who are working feverishly to keep our medical services functioning and necessities available.
But I’m even more anguished at today’s national politics, which should help us pull together. Many have said, “We’re all in this together.” Yes, we are all in this dangerous environment, but our nation is not all in this together. Rational presidential leadership could change this.
Perhaps it’s my age, but I’m longing for long past presidents who understood that in trying times, Americans needed leaders who wanted to accomplish goals, not be applauded. Democratic President Harry S Truman (1945-53) stated, “It’s amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower, (1953-61) said, “Never let yourself be persuaded that any one Great Man, any one leader is necessary to the salvation of America” and “Leadership consists of nothing but taking responsibility for everything that goes wrong and giving your subordinates credit for everything that goes well.”
As this pandemic began its assault on America, President Trump, who initially saw the warnings about it as a Democratic hoax, instructed Vice President Pence “not to reach out to governors who aren’t ‘appreciative’ of his administration’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus in their states.” He was upset with Democratic Governors Inslee of Washington and Whitman of Michigan, who lamented inadequate federal help.
COVID-19 does not prefer Democrats or Republicans, blue or red states, although it appears to have an affinity for older, poorer and sicker people. Our pledge of allegiance reads, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Does our President not understand the “one Nation” phrase?
The main functions of our national government are to make laws ensuring order and stability, maintain and support the national economy, ensure national security and establish foreign policy. All other functions are left to the states, but in times of national crisis, where the stability of part or all of our nation could be compromised, the federal government usually leads in a manner supporting the whole country.
When 9/11 crashed our thoughts of invincibility within our borders, President George W. Bush and our national government did not tell New York City or the once bucolic fields of Pennsylvania that unless those jurisdictions showed “appreciation” for their federal government leaders’ help, they were on their own. We knew we were all in that crisis together, and federal help was integral to our nation’s life and liberty.
COVID-19 is an unanticipated attack on America. Even in this election year, President Trump and national leaders must understand that parts of this country need different amounts of medical, economic and social support so that when scientists find a way to tame COVID-19, our entire nation’s regrowth can bloom. For that to happen, the president and the country’s leaders must truly act like we are all in this together.