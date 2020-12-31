Only hours until 2021; we’re all so ready for it. The pandemic, poisonous partisan politics, racial strife, furious firestorms, horrendous hurricanes and more have worn us out. Here are some thoughts for the year ahead, but also a reminder that the past is always prologue.
Hopefully, COVID-19 vaccines, now reaching medical staffs and nursing homes and soon the public, will start Americans on a path to normalcy. The recently discovered mutated COVID-19 virus or seasonal flu could affect this plan, but at least real science is working.
2020 American politics have been pathetic. Just before Christmas, our dysfunctional Congress approved a compromise bill to address government funding and crisis pandemic economic needs for the most distressed Americans. President Trump, who reportedly told his staff that he’d sign the bill, initially reneged and flew off to Mar-a-Lago for golf and fun. As the weekend ended, Trump finally signed the bill under duress from his Republican colleagues. This political craziness must end in 2021.
In these times, historical reminiscences can be beneficial. 1920-21 are good years for this as they ended a crisis period following World War I and the 1918-19 flu pandemic. America then entered the “Roaring 20s.” Innovation, fun and economic growth abounded for many only to evaporate for all when the stock market collapsed in 1929 and the Great Depression began. Today’s lesson is that when the pandemic is under control, significant economic growth is likely. The caveat is that, as in the 1920s, not everyone benefited and superb times are not infinite.
Around the world a century ago, Adolf Hitler became leader of the National Socialist German Workers Party, Russia agreed to independence for Crimea and after 84 years of control, Britain granted Afghanistan sovereignty. The past lingers with us.
West Virginia became the first state with an income tax, and the Battle of Blair Mountain began. Future President Franklin Delano Roosevelt contracted polio, losing the ability to walk. Thanks to scientists, polio no longer threatens the U.S. The same eventually will be true for COVID-19.
Congress passed the very restrictive Immigration Act of 1921 to keep out immigrants who didn’t look and talk like those already here. President Woodrow Wilson, lauded for starting the League of Nations (forerunner of the United Nations), instituted extensive racial segregation in federal government agencies.
Race riots and lynchings, long a part of America’s sad history, were widespread in 1919, but the 1921 Tulsa, Oklahoma, race riot was especially devastating. It left 10,000 Black residents homeless and America’s most successful Black economic district destroyed. This tragedy was rarely talked about for 75 years. In 2020, it became part of Tulsa’s school curriculum. Will it be another 100 years before our nation constructively deals with the ruinous effects of denying and excusing violent prejudices?
On the happier side, the Miss America Pageant began, the first woman joined the U.S. House of Representatives and Babe Ruth became America’s home run king.
2021 offers hope for the future, but we must also learn from the past. Wishing all a happy and healthy new year.