Sometimes, being older has advantages. You appreciate advances and changes that have made your life better. For example, vaccinations against measles, mumps, chicken pox and rubella made these serious illnesses of my childhood disappear. Polio, the disease that panicked every parent prior to the 1960s, is gone from our nation.
Last week this newspaper included an article, “Ohio bill prohibits requiring vaccinations.” The proposed bill states that “No employer, either public or private, could require employees to receive vaccinations … and workers could not be fired as a result of refusing.” The Ohio legislator who introduced this bill stated that she “recognizes that vaccination is a personal choice and that, for a variety of reasons, not all Ohioans can or want to receive vaccinations.” This bill is not limited to COVID-19 but addresses all vaccinations.
States often are affected by other states’ actions. West Virginians must make sure that our state, which has had solid vaccination rules in place for decades, will not be influenced by Ohio’s unhealthy proposal. Periodically, the West Virginia Legislature has considered weakening our state’s current vaccination rules, but well-informed legislators have protected our state’s health.
Americans have always valued personal independence and individual choice. Yet, we still must understand social responsibility. It’s why we usually obey traffic lights and why despite valuing personal choice, Americans now endorse using seat belts in vehicles; we found out that seat belts actually save lives. We’ve also learned to live with the unpleasantness of TSA going through our personal effects when we fly because we want to stay alive while airborne. The reason for vaccinations is pretty much the same. We, and those we care about, want to stay alive and healthy by avoiding life-threatening diseases.
Measles, an extremely contagious disease, is a prime example of how vaccinations have kept Americans healthy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), before 1963 about a half million cases were reported and several hundred deaths occurred annually in the U.S. A measles vaccine was introduced in 1963, and the measles, mumps and rubella combination vaccine (MMR) was introduced in 1971. Measles cases decreased dramatically following vaccinations until 2019 when vaccine resistance increased. In 2019, the U.S. had over 1,200 cases, the highest number in 25 years.
I suspect that one reason West Virginia seniors, especially those over age 75, were so ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is that many remember these serious and sometimes deadly childhood illnesses but especially polio. We remember that polio paralyzed and killed people and know what iron lungs are. Some people may even recall mass polio immunizations given with sugar cubes, sometimes with a request for a 25-cent donation. Thanks to polio vaccines, that disease is now almost absent worldwide except for Afghanistan and Pakistan, where problematic politics combined with anti-vax attitudes have made immunization difficult.
The CDC estimates that vaccines for the diseases already noted as well as those for flu, pneumonia, shingles, tetanus, whooping cough and meningococcal diseases save about 2 million to 3 million people each year. West Virginia must avoid Ohio’s plan to weaken required vaccinations.