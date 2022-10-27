J.D. Vance, now the Republican candidate for a vacant seat in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, is the author of “Hillbilly Elegy.” I, along with millions of Americans, read his autobiography when it was first published. The book described how drugs, alcohol, family dysfunction, job difficulties and more affected many families in his area of Appalachia. People in eastern Kentucky, southern Ohio and most of West Virginia readily related to this.
Yet, some critics commented that Vance seemed to overgeneralize the negatives of Appalachia. As he moved on to his adult life, support from others led to many successes and seemed to motivate him to be a positive influence on those who now needed help as he once did. Now, political power seems to be his only goal. As the Nov. 8 Election Day approaches, the question is who is the real J.D. Vance?
Vance, born in Kentucky and reared in Middletown, Ohio, was by raised by his grandparents after it became clear that his mother’s addictions and choices of husbands were hurting him. Following high school, and lacking money for college, he enlisted in the Marines, spent time in Iraq and was eventually able to attend The Ohio State University. After graduation, he moved on to Yale Law School, leading to work in a law firm. Moving to San Francisco, he was involved in a technology firm and connected with venture capitalists.
A news release in an article in this newspaper noted that in May 2017, “Vance returned to Ohio to head up a nonprofit that works on solutions for challenges faced by the working class, the opioid crisis education and breakdown of the family.” He was on the board of a Morehead, Kentucky, mega-greenhouse organization, AppHarvest, which he resigned from in 2021. In recent weeks, five lawsuits have been filed against that business.
In 2016, Vance called Trump “reprehensible” and an “idiot” and reported he did not vote for him. In the past few years, Vance’s actions and statements have made a 180-degree turn. Vance wants the Ohio Senate seat now held by Rob Portman, a Republican of the old centrist order, which is no longer in fashion.
To achieve his current goal, Vance has figured out that he must hitch his wagon to the star of right-wing populist politics, which has let him to repudiate his past comments about Trump. Vance is also reported to have made positive statements about Hungary’s president, Victor Orban, who essentially runs that nation as a dictator.
J.D. Vance is a smart and ambitious man; he would not have been able to advance from a troubled childhood through college and law school into venture capital unless he was. Many who read his book and saw his early struggles to get ahead and efforts to start a nonprofit to help others thought that was the essence of this man. Now we see Vance deciding that his road to political advancement is only via the far right of the Republican Party. Perhaps his experiences have led him to this point, but it still raises the question, “Who is the real J.D. Vance?”
