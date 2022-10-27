The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

J.D. Vance, now the Republican candidate for a vacant seat in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, is the author of “Hillbilly Elegy.” I, along with millions of Americans, read his autobiography when it was first published. The book described how drugs, alcohol, family dysfunction, job difficulties and more affected many families in his area of Appalachia. People in eastern Kentucky, southern Ohio and most of West Virginia readily related to this.

Yet, some critics commented that Vance seemed to overgeneralize the negatives of Appalachia. As he moved on to his adult life, support from others led to many successes and seemed to motivate him to be a positive influence on those who now needed help as he once did. Now, political power seems to be his only goal. As the Nov. 8 Election Day approaches, the question is who is the real J.D. Vance?

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch Opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.

