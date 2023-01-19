Lying is as old as mankind. One of the Ten Commandments says, “Thou shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.” Other biblical statements remind us, “Do not steal. Do not lie. Do not deceive one another.”
George Santos, a recently elected Republican congressman from Long Island, has set a new level for whopper lies and “embellishments” while running for office. He lied about his educational accomplishments, manufactured his work experience, invented grandparents who died in the Holocaust trying to say he was “jew-ish” despite coming from a Brazilian Catholic family and more. His congressional colleagues seem unperturbed by his fabrications, but they must know they cannot trust him. While West Virginia politicians, and those from other states, often have been less than truthful or skirted full disclosure, none can compare to Santos.
Small lies and deceptions have always been part of human social interaction, but major deceptions — “whoppers” — now seem to be not only acceptable but the way to reach personal and political goals. President Trump’s denial of his loss of the 2020 election, where evidence validated by representatives of both political parties showed that President Biden won the election, is an example. While Trump and his supporters dearly wished he had won, that lie persists because it meets their goals.
Lying is instinctive; it preserves us from dealing with unpleasant reality. Children do not have to be taught to lie. They understand that denying transgressions may have better results than admitting the truth. When asked “Who ate the missing cookies?” most three-year-olds respond with a smile and deny any wrongdoing. For generations, children have reported the dog ate their homework.
Various studies suggest that most adults say one to two small lies per day, while about 13% are super liars, telling about 10 a day. Most lies have to do with relationships, work and personal identity. Age is frequently lied about — when young, to be older and vice versa.
Lies are often employed by people who feel that their self-esteem, power, money or relationships are threatened. Those who have much to protect avoid the truth as long as possible, such as in Presidents Clinton and Nixon’s situations. Religious leaders have lied about sexual abuse they committed, with little rebuke from higher ups so as not to upset the status quo. Lies help financial gurus elude monetary honesty, and families cover up problematic people and relationships. Lawyers Mutual, an organization that is familiar with mistruths, identifies 20 common lies such as, “I’m fine; nothing is wrong; I was stuck in traffic; you look great in that outfit; I only had one beer; I never got the message.”
Ordinary lies are accepted because we understand human nature and we know we’ve told some ourselves. In past generations, bald-faced and extreme lies often have been disparaged or attributed to delusions or mental health disorders. Whoppers frequently are rejected because meaningful human interactions require trust. Benjamin Franklin’s, “Honesty is the best policy” was probably never as popular as moralists believed; it seems out of vogue today. Sadly, whoppers and flagrant lies, the kind that George Santos told to get elected to Congress, now seem to be the norm and acceptable ways to reach political goals.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.
