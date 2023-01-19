The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Lying is as old as mankind. One of the Ten Commandments says, “Thou shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.” Other biblical statements remind us, “Do not steal. Do not lie. Do not deceive one another.”

George Santos, a recently elected Republican congressman from Long Island, has set a new level for whopper lies and “embellishments” while running for office. He lied about his educational accomplishments, manufactured his work experience, invented grandparents who died in the Holocaust trying to say he was “jew-ish” despite coming from a Brazilian Catholic family and more. His congressional colleagues seem unperturbed by his fabrications, but they must know they cannot trust him. While West Virginia politicians, and those from other states, often have been less than truthful or skirted full disclosure, none can compare to Santos.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.

