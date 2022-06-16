Many things were learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the importance of “essential workers,” that our nation’s health care system needs updating and that school children benefit greatly from personal contact with peers and teachers. Virtual schooling illuminated this last point.
As 2021 and vaccines arrived, the cry from parents and politicians was “Get those kids back in school; they need their friends and teachers.” Virtual schooling comes with additional difficulties, including but not limited to internet connectivity deficits, conflict with parents’ work schedules and lack of home space for schoolwork.
The question is now that school buildings are open, why are the private companies set to provide charter schools in West Virginia pushing online schools? A recent article in this newspaper, “Enrollment in W.Va.’s online charter schools low” by Ryan Quinn, noted that “47 students have enrolled in the Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia.” Accel, the private company that oversees the school, indicated there are “231 applications and 1,800 leads.”
The same article also reports that there is also a West Virginia Virtual Academy with 155 students either enrolled or with “applications.” This Virtual Academy seems to be affiliated with a management company, Stride, previously called K12 Inc. It appears that two different companies, Accel and Stride, will run West Virginia’s charter schools.
The primary job of any school program is to educate students. Some online charter schools seem to have more interest in profits than students, which was the case of Ohio’s Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT). This online program started in the early 2000s short-changed the enrollees. In 2015-2016 a state audit determined that about 9,000 students weren’t getting the education they were promised. In 2018, ECOT closed without advance notice, leaving about 12,000 students in the lurch. The program did little for the students, but apparently it was financially good for the founders. “The story of a charter school and its for-profit operators” by Valerie Strauss in the Washington Post in January 2022 also illustrates how some online companies seek profits above students’ education.
During the West Virginia Legislature’s last session, there was a strong push to bring charter schools to this state to improve education. Most agree that West Virginia’s schools need improvement, but online charter schools cannot solve the state’s academic deficiencies. That requires more parents to place a higher value on education.
Cabell County has established its own virtual public academy planned before the pandemic. This free program provides students with an Apple device, state-certified teachers and makes sure students are eligible for athletic and extracurricular activities. Other counties could follow this model.
Parents have shown they want alternatives to public schools, and the Legislature responded by establishing charter schools. Brick-and-mortar charter schools are planned, but the question now is why are charter schools pushing online schooling in West Virginia, where virtual schooling had more negatives than positives during the pandemic? And they are pushing it if they are “following 1,800 leads.” Considering Ohio’s 2018 ECOT debacle, the only explanation for this great effort for online charter schools is money — for the private companies and individuals who run them.