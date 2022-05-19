All my life I have lived in small cities or suburban areas where most people shopped locally. After moving to Huntington in 1976, I continued that practice. It was easy to shop at the Smart Shop, Nasser’s, Foard and Harwood, Keen Jewelers, Love Hardware, Mack and Dave’s, Nick’s News and others. Then the malls and the age of big box stores took over.
The big stores promised us more selection at lower prices. Sometimes that happened, but we sacrificed personal contacts and ease of problem solving. For six weeks this spring, an issue with Sam’s Club at South Point, Ohio, clearly reminded me why we miss neighborhood stores.
More than 25 years ago, my psychology business partner and I decided to buy a membership at Sam’s Club for our office supplies. Of course, some shopping trips morphed into purchases of foods, beverages and unplanned merchandise.
Every spring when I shopped at Sam’s, I renewed my membership, but last winter Maury and I decided we didn’t need bulk shopping and I wouldn’t renew my membership this year. Ha! Sam’s Club had other plans. They renewed my membership without my express approval.
In mid-March I received a postcard addressed to Diane, no last name, saying that my membership would be renewed soon. I hadn’t signed up for an automatic membership renewal, and the postcard lacked my last name, so I didn’t pay attention.
Surprise! About 10 days later, I received another postcard, also with just my first name, saying that my membership was renewed. My credit card had been charged for a membership renewal. If you think credit card companies are there to help with problem charges, think again. Disputed charges on Visa must be handled with the company applying the charge.
Sam’s Club customer service made it clear that complaints must be written and so I emailed a request for a refund to my credit card for the unwanted membership. It would have been a snap at any small business we dealt with in the past. Sam’s finally emailed me they would like to call me at my phone number (correctly identified) so they could issue the refund. Aileen, my email contact, asked when to call. “The next day,” I answered. Then, silence.
The following week, I again emailed Aileen saying just put my money back in the account from which they took it. Six days later she replied that “The manual refund request is now in the last stage of processing.” She continued, “Because we are collecting a new form of payment for this refund … we will have a specific representative reaching out to you by phone. This will be to obtain the new form of payment for the refund so please be ready for this call.” You can’t make this stuff up!
After six weeks, I finally received that call, and I was informed that a refund could not be made to the credit card that was charged because there was no record of the card, even though a charge appears on my card. However, a gift card was finally issued. This experience was a great reminder of why we miss shopping in local stores where you know the owners and salespeople.