The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In the past year, a variety of comments have appeared in this newspaper and The Charleston Gazette-Mail as the West Virginia Legislature and Gov. Jim Justice battle over plans for reducing state income taxes. The gist of their remarks is that the money belongs to individuals and not the state, despite the reality it takes money to provide state-mandated services. The fact that people hate paying taxes is not new, restricted to any one state or income level.

Everyone who pays federal taxes complains. I’ve never met a person happy to prepare for the IRS’s April 15 filing. Most feel that our money drops into some black hole. Yet, West Virginians have one great advantage regarding federal taxes. The state receives much more back from the federal government than residents pay it.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you