In the past year, a variety of comments have appeared in this newspaper and The Charleston Gazette-Mail as the West Virginia Legislature and Gov. Jim Justice battle over plans for reducing state income taxes. The gist of their remarks is that the money belongs to individuals and not the state, despite the reality it takes money to provide state-mandated services. The fact that people hate paying taxes is not new, restricted to any one state or income level.
Everyone who pays federal taxes complains. I’ve never met a person happy to prepare for the IRS’s April 15 filing. Most feel that our money drops into some black hole. Yet, West Virginians have one great advantage regarding federal taxes. The state receives much more back from the federal government than residents pay it.
In the spring of 2022, this newspaper reprinted a column from the Parkersburg News and Sentinel citing data from WalletHub’s study of “Most and Least Federally Dependent States.” On that measure, West Virginia was the “fourth most federally dependent state.” Only Alaska, Mississippi (is thank goodness for Mississippi still in vogue?) and Washington, D.C., were more dependent. Conservative states, which generally complain more about paying taxes, reap more benefits. On WalletHub’s rating scale, “red” states were more likely to be ranked higher in federal dependency than “blue” ones.
In 2018, The Herald-Dispatch reported on a study by Smart-Asset (interesting name for a firm dealing with investments) where West Virginia ranked second-highest in federal dependency. Toward the end of 2022, MoneyGeek’s “Return on Statehood: How Much Value Every State Gets from the Federal Government,” analyzed which states profit from federal taxes and which ones end up supporting those that benefit. According to MoneyGeek’s analysis, West Virginia receives $3.09 for every tax dollar paid in, and on a scale of federal dependency from 0 (not at all) to 100 (extremely dependent) West Virginia was rated 89.5.
New Mexico is now rated most federally dependent with a rating of 100. It receives $3.69 for every dollar paid, while Mississippi, now number three and rated 75, comes in at $2.60 (do they now say thank goodness for West Virginia?), and Alaska retains fourth place with a score of 73. Kentucky, number five, has a dependency rating of 57.8, and receives $1.89 for every dollar paid in.
Many states with dependency ratings below 20, including but not limited to, California, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nebraska and Ohio receive much less than one dollar for each one they pay in. New Jersey has a dependency rating of 0.0 and received 56 cents for every dollar they send into the federal government. The report notes that “Seven of the ten states most dependent on the federal government were Republican voting …”
Three different studies over the past four years have identified West Virginia as one of the most federally dependent states. CARES Act money has loaded West Virginia’s coffers, but that, too, is federal money. West Virginia may eventually lower the state’s income tax, but most people are likely to continue complaining about federal taxes. The bottom line is that while all taxpayers hate paying money to the IRS, West Virginia continues to get a big return on its money.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.
