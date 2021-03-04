West Virginia’s Republican supermajority has energized the Legislature to achieve its policies and goals without effective opposition. While this can be productive, it can also be dangerous, regardless of which party is in power, evidenced by a well-known truism, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
The Legislature also wants to control Governor Justice, who seems to be a free Republican spirit. While Justice actively endorsed President Trump, he led West Virginia to become the positive American model for COVID-19 vaccinations, had effective restrictions for health and safety during the height of the pandemic and held on to the state’s federal pandemic monies so tightly that the legislature suffered financial envy. Initially, I thought the Legislature should have had access to those funds, but now see the governor’s view.
An “over-control” legislative power grab is a new law to restrict powers of the country boards of health by not only adding a non-voting (political) member to the boards but also requiring both the county commissions and city councils to approve all new ordinances and rules. Many counties, but especially the two most populous ones, could find themselves in a bureaucratic mess.
Most county boards of health function well. I’ve been impressed with Cabell County’s health department. As Jim Morgan, president of the Cabell County Commission said, “If there are difficulties in certain county health departments, fix those rather than wreck the whole system.” I can’t help wondering whether some legislators are still fuming over the “no smoking” restaurant ban implemented years ago. Remember when smokers claimed that restaurants would go out of business with that ruling? While the pandemic has hurt Huntington restaurants, the smoking ban didn’t.
Earlier this month, HB 2310 was put forth to reinstate West Virginia’s death penalty, which was abolished in 1965. Yet, within a week of West Virginia’s proposed death penalty legislation, Ohio announced a bipartisan effort to eliminate that state’s death penalty and a St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial, which appeared in this paper said, “It is time to end capital punishment.” Various sources note that at least 4% of people receiving death row sentences were completely innocent. This legislation needs to be killed.
Although its benefits still remain unclear, the annual push to add an intermediate state court at the cost of $8 million to $9 million may be approved this year. Now, the Legislature is promoting a bill to let those with bachelor’s degrees teach classes regardless of their area of training. Remember our useless substitutes who didn’t know anything about the material they were to teach?
The Legislature should pass legislation to promote the state’s economic growth and development, but in doing so they also should be cognizant of the financial, health, education and safety of the state’s residents.
As 1964 Republican presidential candidate Barry Goldwater said, “Those who seek absolute power, even though they seek it to do what they regard as good, are simply demanding the right to enforce their own version of heaven on earth.” West Virginia may be Almost Heaven, but it’s clear that its legislature is in “over-control” mode.
CORRECTION: Two weeks ago, this column gave the wrong date for the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the Dred Scott vs. Sandford case. The court issued its ruling near the end of the administration of President Franklin Pierce.