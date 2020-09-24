COVID-19, fires, floods and more have made 2020 grueling for millions. One thing that should not cause Americans more stress is voting in the Nov. 3 general election. But it is.
In the 2020 primary elections in West Virginia and other states, voters seeking to avoid social contact because of COVID-19 mailed their ballots via the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) with reasonable confidence. They expected to do so again in November. In July, President Trump appointed Louis DeJoy to head the USPS. Between DeJoy’s quick sharp cutbacks to the USPS and Trump’s negative comments about the USPS’ capabilities, voters now worry that their November ballots won’t get delivered on time.
An efficient way to handle this concern is to use specially designated ballot drop boxes. Many states, including Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio and South Carolina, plan to use them.
Not seeing any indication that West Virginia is planning to use drop boxes, I checked with the office of Secretary of State Mac Warner. Chuck Flannery, the chief of staff, explained that our state’s election code does not permit ballot drop boxes and only the state Legislature can make changes to code.
The Legislature is not set to meet this month, and it is well-known that Gov. Jim Justice won’t call it back into session for fear it would try to reapportion CARES monies. The governor might be able to make a code change by executive order, but Republicans are not endorsing drop boxes. Pennsylvania used drop boxes in their primary, but the Republican National Committee has gone to court to block their use in November.
Drop boxes are not newfangled devices just for this coming election. In 2016, 16% of voters in Colorado, Oregon and Washington used them. This month, Colorado used some CARES monies to buy additional drop boxes. Ballot drop boxes must be solid, under 24-hour security and have bipartisan teams to retrieve the ballots.
Current COVID-19 social distancing recommendations mean that millions of Americans do not want to vote in person in November. I don’t. In the June 2020 primary, 49.9 percent of West Virginia voters used mail-in voting. A similar proportion of voters are likely do so in November.
Unless there is an outpouring of public pressure on Gov. Justice, similar to that for opening sports and schools, the likelihood is that West Virginia voters will not have the option of using drop boxes for their mail-in ballots. It is possible to hand deliver mail-in ballots to a county clerk’s office, but that requires some personal contact.
Applications for absentee ballots can be obtained from your county clerk’s office (Cabell County, 304-526-8625) or at the easy-to-use secretary of state’s website (sos.wv.gov) where you can track your own mail-in (absentee) history. If mailing ballots through USPS, do so at least one week (two is better) before Election Day.
West Virginia needs drop boxes for mail-in ballots. If you believe West Virginia should have this option, let Gov. Justice know ASAP. Reach him at governor.wv.gov or 304-558-2000.