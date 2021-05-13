West Virginia has been losing population for decades. “No hope in sight for WV population gains” was a recent Herald-Dispatch editorial headline. Traditional explanations for this include our mountainous terrain, transportation difficulties, extractive industries, aging population, low educational attainment, negative stereotypes and more. All play a role, but it is worth comparing our state’s population diversity with that of the seven states with the greatest growth in recent years.
For generations, good-paying jobs, newcomers and immigrants were responsible for growing West Virginia. Today, it is still the only way to increase this state’s population. In an editorial in the online Herald-Dispatch this week, Mississippi also lamented their population loss and suggested remedying that by making Jackson, its capital and only city with over 150,000 residents, a hub to draw more young people and families. Charleston, Huntington, Morgantown and other West Virginia communities would reject the “one-great-city” approach.
In the late 19th and the early 20th centuries, coal, timber and related jobs attracted people from many regions but especially foreign immigrants lacking education and English. According to “Transnational West Virginia — Ethnic Communities and Economic Change, 1840-1940,” immigrants from Belgium, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland and Wales and Jewish immigrants from Russia, Hungary, Lithuania and Romania as well as African Americans from the South moved here to earn a decent living. Many descendants of these unschooled immigrants are now staunch West Virginians.
While the state and local communities diligently seek to attract new industries, these efforts haven’t balanced normal out-migration with in-migration. Since removing the state income tax didn’t fly, Gov. Jim Justice now suggests paying a bonus to selected applicants who relocate to specific areas; Huntington, also, has plans to attract more residents. Some people may be receptive to moving here because the pandemic has made working remotely popular.
That’s all good, but it’s not enough to halt West Virginia’s consistently declining population. According to WorldAtlas, Statistica and other sources, West Virginia’s population is 92% white, 1% Hispanic, 4% African American and less than 1% Asian. Yet the seven states that have seen great population growth in recent years — Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Texas, Idaho, Florida and North Carolina — have a much more diverse population mix.
The figures below do not add up to 100% because race and ethnic groups with 3% or less are not included and Hispanic ethnicity is separate from race. White is abbreviated W and Hispanic H. Nevada: 51% W, 27% H; Utah: 88% W, 13% H; Arizona: 54% W, 32% H; Texas: 41% W, 40% H; Idaho: 83% W, 12% H; Florida: 53% W, 21% H; and North Carolina: 63% W, 10% H. Texas, Florida and North Carolina report 13, 15 and 21% African American residents, respectively, and Arizona, Utah and North Carolina, 3% Asian.
Today, industry and population growth seem to thrive in states with ethnic diversity. A century ago, West Virginia sought and accepted foreign immigrants to grow its economy. While many West Virginians may prefer to maintain the state’s present ethnic status, attracting and welcoming a more ethnically diverse workforce may be needed to grow the state.