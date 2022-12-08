The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Many of the West Virginia’s public schools need improvement, made obvious by the recent National Assessment of Educational Progress results, yet some schools turn out accomplished students. West Virginia public schools are entering 2023 with their feet tied together in an educational obstacle race. The Legislature has made sure that West Virginia’s private and parochial schools will outshine public ones in the coming years because public ones are not on equal footing with private ones.

The string that ties public school feet together are made from legislative disdain for public schools and teacher unions, reduced funding based on average daily attendance, parental encouragement in the tune of $4,300 per student to leave public schools and the obvious fact that students with emotional, behavioral, special needs issues and uninterested parents will remain in the public schools because private and parochial schools are not required to accommodate them.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you