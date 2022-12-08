Many of the West Virginia’s public schools need improvement, made obvious by the recent National Assessment of Educational Progress results, yet some schools turn out accomplished students. West Virginia public schools are entering 2023 with their feet tied together in an educational obstacle race. The Legislature has made sure that West Virginia’s private and parochial schools will outshine public ones in the coming years because public ones are not on equal footing with private ones.
The string that ties public school feet together are made from legislative disdain for public schools and teacher unions, reduced funding based on average daily attendance, parental encouragement in the tune of $4,300 per student to leave public schools and the obvious fact that students with emotional, behavioral, special needs issues and uninterested parents will remain in the public schools because private and parochial schools are not required to accommodate them.
Ryan Quinn, reporting for the Charleston Gazette-Mail, noted that to help improve public education, the two teacher unions in the state, the American Federation of Teachers and the West Virginia Education Association, organized five in-person focus groups in Morgantown, Wheeling, Charleston, Beckley and Martinsburg and one online group on Dec. 15. Why are none scheduled in Huntington?
Many factors go into creating top-quality public schools. They include well-prepared and motivated teachers, comfortable classrooms safe from gun violence (something my generation didn’t have to worry about), quality materials for presenting academic and vocational information, and understanding needs and issues that affect pupils’ learning.
But as I’ve said before, the key to excellent schools are the students’ parents and guardians. They’re the ones who push for appropriate classes for their youngsters, make sure that homework is done and often goad administrators to improve programs. That is exactly what is needed. West Virginia does not have enough of those parents.
One of the most famous, and probably now forgotten, cases about the need for quality education throughout the state was brought by Lincoln County parents and resulted in the 1982 “Recht Decision.” Special Judge Arthur M. Recht (who died in 2018) for the Circuit Court in Kanawha County ruled that the tax basis of paying for public schools was unequal, essentially because richer counties had more money. In his massive master plan for improving West Virginia schools, “The Court concluded that the states’ duty to provide a thorough and efficient education is imposed by Article XII Sec 1 of the West Virginia Constitution which provides: The legislature shall provide, by general law, for a thorough and efficient system of free schools. This education provision requires the legislature to provide a public school system of high quality.”
Forty years ago, Judge Recht did not say to take the children and money out of public schools and give them to private, charter, religious and for-profit schools but rather to fix the state’s public schools. It’s good that the teacher unions are initiating focus groups on public school needs, but the Legislature has tied the feet of public schools in the state so that private and parochial schools have all the advantages necessary to outshine public ones.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.