Silly me. Reading a headline in The Herald-Dispatch, “Committee advances new child abuse bill,” I thought that our West Virginia legislators were designing a law that would increase protection for children from abuse. Then I read further, and it seems House Bill 2524, sponsored by delegates Tom Fast, R-Fayette, and John Mandt, R-Cabell, is designed to protect parents more than children.
According to the report by Courtney Hessler, the bill “would modify the definition of child abuse or neglect to further exclude accidental injury to protect a parent from being charged in any incident they would not reasonably foresee coming.” As a parent of three kids, I know it’s impossible to “foresee” every moment in our kids’ lives. Children regularly fall off playground equipment, get hurt in sports activities (son broke a tooth playing driveway hockey) and stick things up their noses that require medical intervention. But criteria exist to differentiate accidental injury from abuse.
Committee Minority Chair Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, questioned if this bill, which didn’t pass the Legislature last year, was needed because the issue is already covered under law. Committee counsel T.J. Drake said that the current code states, “neglect is if a parent does not exercise a reasonable, minimum degree of care to ensure the child’s safety or health.” This proposed legislation would say that “accidental and not reasonably foreseeable incidents that create injury are not abuse or neglect.”
Parents can’t be mind readers, but when a loaded gun is left accessible to a child and that child injures or kills someone with it, the parent is culpable. If a child ingests drugs or alcohol kept where a child can reach them, that’s parental neglect. If a young child with no underlying health problems repeatedly has broken bones, usually it is abuse. West Virginia has long had high levels of child abuse. As a Huntington psychologist I worked with children who had been physically and sexually abused and badly neglected. Parents of these children often denied the seriousness of the charges.
West Virginia’s child abuse reports have increased in recent years largely because of the opioid epidemic and now because of COVID-19 family stressors. In 2021, WSAZ reported on data from the nonprofit group Think Kids that indicated that in West Virginia almost 25 out of 1,000 infants were removed from their homes because of maltreatment. The national average was 7 out of 1,000. Could changing the criteria for child abuse make West Virginia’s maltreatment statistics look better, but not really be so?
Another section in this bill appears to protect parents from “accidental mental or emotional injury to a child.” Deciding what is accidental or deliberate could be an escape hatch for parents. According to Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, this bill would exclude foster parents.
While the bill received no supportive comments during the meeting, it passed the committee and was referred to the Committee on Judiciary. This proposed legislation seems designed to protect parents who could claim that whatever action that they had taken toward their child that resulted in injury or death was simply “accidental” and could not have been “foreseen.” Such legislation won’t protect West Virginia’s children.