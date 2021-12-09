Newspaper aficionados not only browse the news, sports, financial data and opinions but also enjoy local information such as found in the columns of The Herald-Dispatch’s Brenda Lucas and Joyce Spencer. The comics are a good diversion these days, but I’ve often found the section “This week in West Virginia History” full of interesting tidbits. A few months ago, a brief statement in that section about Waitman Willey (1811-1900) caught my eye. I was unfamiliar with the name some consider the founder of West Virginia.
The statement read, “Willey is remembered for the Willey Amendment, which provided for the emancipation of slaves as a precondition for the creation of West Virginia.” The statement intrigued me and sent me searching for more details about Willey and particularly how the precondition for West Virginia’s statehood dovetailed with freeing slaves.
A note from NPR indicated that slavery wasn’t common in most parts of what became West Virginia; there were approximately 18,000 slaves here compared with about 500,000 in Virginia. Despite much debate, West Virginia’s founders permitted slavery. However, a group of senators in Washington, identified as the “Radical Republicans,” would not recognize another slave state unless there were restrictions.
Seeing that “Radical Republicans” could force political action was a fine reminder that today’s politics have common roots. The Radical Republicans, mostly northerners and abolitionists, existed from 1854-1877 and sought to end all slavery and establish civil rights for African Americans. As political views changed and Reconstruction ended, so did their clout. Today’s political alliances, such as those of the progressive Democrats, conservative Republicans and centrists, affect our nation’s political decisions today.
Willey, born and raised near Farmington (as was Sen. Joe Manchin), is sometimes referred to as the “father of West Virginia.” He was reported to be an accomplished speech maker and strongly opposed secession, as was popular in much of Virginia. According to an article, “A reappraisal of Statehood Politics in West Virginia,” by Richard O. Curry that appeared in the Journal of Southern History and quoted in the West Virginia Encyclopedia, Virginia Gov. Henry A. Wise described West Virginia “as the bastard child of a political rape.”
Willey had owned some domestic slaves, but at one of the conventions that produced West Virginia’s constitution he strongly supported voting rights for African Americans, saying, “But why all this hostility to the poor Negro? In war we send him to the battlefront, in peace we impose on him all the burdens and duties of any other citizen. They why should he not vote?”
Willey’s plan was a compromise whereby some slavery was permitted in West Virginia but slaves then under age 21 where to be freed on July 4, 1863, when they reached that age. The Wheeling legislature passed a bill ending slavery here in February 1865. The 13th Amendment of 1865, passed by Congress in January 1865 and ratified in December of that year, freed all slaves and superseded the West Virginia law.
The Willey Amendment was part of the foundation of this state and, at that time, illustrated important differences between attitudes in eastern Virginia and of the part that was to become West Virginia.