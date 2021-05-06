When COVID-19 vaccinations were first rolled out this winter, West Virginia led the nation in getting shots into arms. Gov. Jim Justice, with advice from Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University and the state’s COVID-19 czar, arranged statewide distribution programs that targeted health care providers, the elderly and teachers. West Virginia became the nation’s poster child for COVID-19 immunizations.
Yet in April, West Virginia hit a vaccine wall, and by May 1 we only ranked 46th in administering distributed vaccines. Close to 600,000 West Virginians still lack vaccinations. West Virginia needs to copy Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 vaccination successes.
MLB announced that nine teams in Tier 1 (the teams that are likely to reach playoffs) have 85% of their players, coaches and staff immunized. This includes the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers, who in recent games did not have to wear face masks in the dugout for the first time since COVID-19.
MLB must be doing things right. It reported that out of 11,547 tests this past week, there were only four new positive cases, proving that a combination of vaccinations and masks really work.
On just one day, April 29, 432 new cases were reported in West Virginia. Many of these cases have the United Kingdom variant, considered more infectious and deadlier than the original virus. Now that most older folks are immunized, the median age for West Virginians testing positive is 34.
West Virginia makes it easy to get this free and life-saving vaccine. Clinics are open to all 16 years and older, and Gov. Justice wants to offer savings bonds as an inducement. Even Marshall University’s graduation offered a walk-up clinic right after the ceremony.
So, what’s holding West Virginians back from getting immunized? Many factors. Older people readily accepted the vaccine because they saw the virus had a bull’s-eye on them but also because they are the generation who remembers the deaths and crippling effects from polio.
Younger adults didn’t experience how the polio vaccine instantly improved our lives. Today, people are influenced more by social media, uninformed “influencers,” rumors and politics rather than science and experience.
To try to encourage more people to get the vaccine, here is some advice from my husband, Maury, a virologist who has worked in vaccine immunology for over a half-century:
The overall result of COVID-19 vaccination is that 94% of people do not get ill and almost 100% are protected from hospitalization and death. Vaccines work but can have temporary side effects, usually sore arms. Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines have more frequent one-day uncomfortable second dose reactions, but COVID-19 is much worse than any reaction to the vaccines. The vaccines using the mRNA technology could be prepared so rapidly because they had been investigated as a vaccine for other viral infections for years.
West Virginians need to step up to the plate and hit some vaccine home runs. We need to increase the percentage of those vaccinated to 70% or better. If young, healthy baseball professionals are willing to achieve herd immunity, so can we. “Go Herd” for vaccines and Marshall University.