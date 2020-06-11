Two 2020 issues — the police killing of George Floyd and the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout — have affected this nation as few issues have for decades. Time and science will resolve the coronavirus, but the American people must now ameliorate the long-standing injustices faced by African Americans. This election year will be pivotal.
A big question is will 2020’s voting align with the 1968 or 1932 presidential elections? In 1968, Republican candidate Richard Nixon, who stressed law and order, won over Democrat Hubert Humphrey, who supported equal opportunity issues. Nixon won both electoral and popular vote majorities but disgraced himself and the nation before his term was up.
In 1932, the law-and-order Republican candidate, President Herbert Hoover, lost to Democrat Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR). In both 1968 and 1932, civil and economic injustices were problematic and had resulted in demonstrations.
In April 1968, Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated; massive riots across the country followed. In June, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated shortly after he won the California Democratic primary. In August, rioting occurred in Chicago during the Democratic presidential convention. Our nation’s opposition to involvement in the Vietnam War expanded; demonstrations intensified. The draft, requiring all able-bodied men to serve in the military, was unpopular and avoided by those, such as our president, who had powerful connections.
1932 was a different but distressing time for our nation. Republicans had been in office since 1921; the economy had been fantastic. President Herbert Hoover was elected in 1928; the stock market crashed in 1929, ushering in the Great Depression. Unemployment and poverty were rampant. A group of World War I veterans, living in poverty, went to Washington to demand the military bonuses promised in 1924 but not available to them until 1945.
About 10,000 to 20,000 veterans, some with wives and children, formed the “Bonus Army” and marched on Washington seeking their promised bonuses. Some government authorities claimed that the protesters were communists or agitators. Hoover denied the veterans’ bonus demands. When the demonstrators refused to leave Washington, the president called out the military.
Hoover ordered his secretary of war to evict the protesters, with the Army Chief of Staff General Douglas MacArthur and other high-ranking military personnel leading the charge. Tanks, bayonets and tear gas were used. No TV or social media covered these military actions, but the news reports and photos outraged the nation. The bad economy was one thing, but American military attacking American vets on American soil was too much for most Americans.
Recent events have made clear. America will benefit if the 2020 elections results reflect the 1932 outcome rather than 1968’s.