I had no intention of writing another column on the extremely restrictive abortion laws that some states, especially West Virginia, are promulgating in response to the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade. As the Legislature aims to restrict abortion with minuscule or no exceptions, some recent comments about the subject should be shared as West Virginia abortion views returns to 1882.
I do not believe anyone should have an abortion if they do not wish to, but I also believe that there are situations when a woman may need an abortion and the decision should be medical, not political. Having no option for abortion due to rape or incest is egregious and inhumane.
Last week, Caity Coyne, covering the West Virginia House of Delegates hearings on abortion, reported on some of the people who addressed the House on HB 302. Addison Gardner, a 12-year-old Buffalo Middle School student, bravely and realistically asked, “If a man decides that I’m an object and does unspeakable and tragic things to me, am I — a child — supposed to carry and birth another child? Am I to put my body through the physical trauma of pregnancy? Am I a child who had no say in what was being done to my body? Some of you here say you’re pro-life. Well, what about my life? Does my life not matter to you?”
Unfortunately, Addison, this legislation says it doesn’t.
Kathleen Parker, whose opinion articles often appear in this paper and who’s been described as a “conservative leaning columnist,” recently titled her column, “The absolute cruelty of no-exception bans on abortion.” She stated, “As though having a baby isn’t life altering enough under the best of circumstances, imagine being raped by a stranger or a family member (incest is rarely consensual) and having to carry the baby for nine months — an incessant reminder of the horror that led to conception.”
State Sen. Owens Brown, D-Ohio, asked “why 30 men in this room should decide the fate of nearly 500,000 women in this state.” Because they can, is the answer.
In Joe Severino’s report in this newspaper, Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, and Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, both physicians, tried to have an amendment that “would allow doctors the freedom to make decisions without government interference.” It’s frightening is to see the Legislature, rather than those with medical training, determine how medicine for COVID-19, childhood vaccinations, pregnancy and who knows what else is practiced.
On the opposite track was Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, saying, “Rape and incest exceptions could lead to women making false accusations when they become pregnant out of wedlock.” He continued saying he “values every life,” and any baby that is conceived through rape could be a “brilliant bright example of God’s love for the woman birthing it.” And some of us thought Margaret Atwood’s dystopian 1985 novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” was fiction!
Despite rational and salient issues on abortion, the Legislature will enact an inhumanely restrictive abortion law pitting women’s needs against the practice of medicine. Many women will feel disenfranchised; some obstetricians may choose to leave the state; others will refuse to come.
In 1882, West Virginia’s state code criminalized abortion. Welcome back to the 19th century.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.
