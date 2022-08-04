The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Abortion Hearing
Addison Gardner, 12, voices her concern over the abortion bill Wednesday in Charleston.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

I had no intention of writing another column on the extremely restrictive abortion laws that some states, especially West Virginia, are promulgating in response to the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade. As the Legislature aims to restrict abortion with minuscule or no exceptions, some recent comments about the subject should be shared as West Virginia abortion views returns to 1882.

I do not believe anyone should have an abortion if they do not wish to, but I also believe that there are situations when a woman may need an abortion and the decision should be medical, not political. Having no option for abortion due to rape or incest is egregious and inhumane.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.

