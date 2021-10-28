On Oct. 28, 2001, my column in this newspaper was headlined “We can’t sit idly by as air travel diminishes at Tri-State.” I’m not sure if we have been idly sitting by for 20 years, but I am certain that flight availability in and out of Huntington’s Tri-State Airport has gone downhill.
When we arrived here in 1976, daily jet service from Chicago, Atlanta and one-stop service to New York and other major cities served Huntington’s businesses and 75,000 residents. Airline deregulation and the hub system had not yet impacted smaller airports.
Gradually, Huntington’s flights were reduced, and, by the year 2000, there was active discussion of building a regional airport on flat land halfway between Huntington and Charleston that would support passenger service and commercial development. Huntington and the adjacent Kentucky and Ohio regions were all on board. The plan crash-landed because, despite limited runway space, Charleston insisted that their mountaintop facility be the state’s primary airport. It is that now, but Charleston’s and the state’s economy have not improved.
We can’t go back in time; there will never be a regional airport here. But Huntington shouldn’t depend on using Charleston’s airport for all its transportation needs. It’s fantastic that Marshall University will start its flight technical repair program at Tri-State Airport soon and that Allegiant serves Huntington, but without major airline service connecting to major cities, Huntington’s airport is handicapped.
Our recent experience while flying home from Boston on American Airlines and consideration of future travel plans exemplifies my concerns. There was only one plane to and from Huntington on the day of our return, which could have been a big problem if our Boston flight was delayed.
American Airlines’ current schedule at Tri-State shows that usually there are only two or three flights daily between Huntington and Charlotte. Most of the time, the final plane of the day is scheduled to arrive in Huntington at 11:55 p.m. I’m wondering how many people view that as a reasonable time to have a business acquaintance, friend or relative come to the Tri-State Airport to pick them up or to retrieve a car from a desolate parking lot. I have learned that many people arriving for business no longer find this arrangement acceptable and now choose to come via Charleston.
Shortly after we arrived home from Boston, I called Brent Brown, executive director of the Tri-State Airport, to learn more about what Huntington residents might expect in the way of flight service in the near future. This week, Clint Ransom, Tri-State Airport’s deputy director since July this year, returned my call. He said that Huntington’s boardings are as good as they were prior to the pandemic, but he did not have any indication of what changes, if any, American Airlines planned for Huntington. He was hopeful that Tri-State’s air service development grant would be matched with local donations to permit a Huntington-to-Chicago service sometime in the future.
Twenty years ago, I was concerned about flight availability at Tri-State Airport. Today, my concerns are greater. Huntington will not prosper unless it has good commercial air service.