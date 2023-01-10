The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

It’s cool, dark and often rainy these winter days. There are plenty of shows to stream and unbelievable political stories to follow, but often a good book, like “Demon Copperhead,” is a great way to spend time during this part of the year.

“Demon Copperhead,” by prize-winning author Barbara Kingsolver, is a long novel set in southwestern Virginia, essentially the tri-state Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky region. Some of the localities such as Duffield and Abingdon in Virginia and roadways, Route 58, mentioned in the book are places I’ve driven through and visited. Most of us find that we more readily identify with an area with which we are familiar. The book notes the author lives in Virginia near the Kingsport-Bristol, Tennessee, metro region. The author’s residence is important in that in writing “Demon Copperhead” she has essentially brought Charles Dickens' 19th century novel “David Copperfield” to 21st century Appalachia. And she understands Appalachia.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.

