It’s cool, dark and often rainy these winter days. There are plenty of shows to stream and unbelievable political stories to follow, but often a good book, like “Demon Copperhead,” is a great way to spend time during this part of the year.
“Demon Copperhead,” by prize-winning author Barbara Kingsolver, is a long novel set in southwestern Virginia, essentially the tri-state Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky region. Some of the localities such as Duffield and Abingdon in Virginia and roadways, Route 58, mentioned in the book are places I’ve driven through and visited. Most of us find that we more readily identify with an area with which we are familiar. The book notes the author lives in Virginia near the Kingsport-Bristol, Tennessee, metro region. The author’s residence is important in that in writing “Demon Copperhead” she has essentially brought Charles Dickens' 19th century novel “David Copperfield” to 21st century Appalachia. And she understands Appalachia.
The book is narrated by Demon from his birth through his early adulthood. He’s the son of a loving but addicted teen-age mother; Demon’s father dies before his birth. Kindly neighbors help the pair out and provide a trailer home for them. But, as in many cases of real life and Charles Dicken’s life, things get worse. Demon’s mother dies after she marries an abusive man and Demon becomes an orphan.
If you think that this theme is too depressing to spend with dark winter days, think again. Kingsolver’s writing is witty, humane and imaginative. It makes you want to turn page after page even though you end up reading about all sorts of dreadful health, family and educational problems familiar to Appalachia.
The foster care system gets the derision it deserves. This book may be fiction and have the same themes and similar character names as did Dickens, but when The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 4 headlined an article, “Lawmakers: WV Child Protective Services ‘stuck in neutral,’” you know that fiction and reality are too darn close for comfort. I retired from psychology practice 10 years ago, and West Virginia’s foster care system was abominable then. Apparently, nothing has changed.
Demon takes us on his journey through various schools, reminding us that Appalachia’s educational systems have been given short shrift except for “Friday night lights.” The author blames this largely on coal companies, saying that they essentially owned not only the mines but ran the hospitals, courthouses and schools. “Nobody needed to get that education for being a miner, so they let the schools rot … to this day you have to cross a lot of ground to find other work.”
Good, bad, kindness, cruelty, violence, loss, hunger, prejudice, sex, shame, hard work, love, trust, hope, friendship and more are part of Demon’s saga. And because the book is set in today’s Appalachia, drugs, opioids and addiction and the havoc they have wrought are clear and present.
Yet, with all the hardships that Demon must navigate, the writer compels the reader to go on and see what happens on this rollercoaster of events and human interactions. At the end, hope, love and trust make a heartwarming appearance.
"Demon Copperhead" is a perfect winter book.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.
