Thankfully, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. Britain and Canada did so previously. The basic reason to get the vaccine is that there is no other way to stop the spread of this easily transmissible and deadly disease.
The FDA should be applauded for taking adequate time to make sure that the vaccine is safe. Previously, I wrote about one FDA scientist, Frances Kelsey, who despite pressure from higher ups, kept Thalidomide from our nation. It was found to cause birth deformities and was used in Europe for morning sickness in pregnancy.
Americans seem to fall into four groups regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. The first group will beat a path to vaccine distribution centers. Many in this group are old enough to remember polio and how those vaccines finally meant that summer was for fun not fear. This group understands “herd immunity,” where the population has to have about 70% of people immune, so that the few unprotected individuals will not get ill.
The second group wants the vaccine, but prefers others go first to see if there are new side effects or problems. That’s OK, because initial doses of the vaccine appear limited.
The third group could be described as “Hell no, I won’t go.” Unfortunately, much of the anti-vax beliefs originated with a now-delicensed British doctor, who in the 1990s dishonestly and for financial gain said the MMR vaccine caused autism. Hopefully, science and experience will modify some of this group’s attitudes.
The fourth group are the “I’m not sures.” They have reservations about the safety, efficacy, side effects and reactions following the vaccine’s administration. This is the group to whom much of this column is addressed. While I have read and listened to enormous amounts of data on COVID-19, I am not a professional in this field.
However, I’m lucky to be married to a great guy, Maury, who also happens to be an infectious disease expert. He trained at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease at NIH. Maury has spent a lifetime studying and treating viral diseases and even worked on two non-lethal coronaviruses back in the 1960s.
Here’s the take-home message from Maury. Vaccines are safe. They have saved millions of lives starting with smallpox, now eradicated from the world, and polio eliminated from the U.S. and much of the world. Severe side effects of vaccines, including COVID-19, are infrequent, but be prepared for lesser ones such as tiredness, aches, pain at the injection site, low grade fever or just feeling slightly ill. You will not be contagious. You must get both vaccine doses; one does not give adequate immunity. Wear masks and observe social-distancing guidelines until at least two to four weeks after the second vaccine dose unless advised otherwise.
Unless enough Americans get the vaccine, there is no way to end overcrowded hospitals and morgues, get kids back to school, fully reopen businesses and give us back our social contacts. Help end the pandemic; get the vaccine.