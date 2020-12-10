Last week, an article by Taylor Stuck in The Herald-Dispatch headlined, “City gets top LGBTQ rights score,” showed our community’s progress in accepting those who identify as LGBTQ. Huntington is one of 94 out of a group of 506 cities of varying sizes to receive a perfect score of 100 on the measure of equality and inclusiveness for those identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender. In 2014, when Steve Williams first became mayor, Huntington’s score was 35.
In 2004, I wrote a column titled, “Gay marriage won’t destroy U.S.” I said, “Regardless of whether one is for, against, or just couldn’t care less about gay marriage, it is clear that gay marriage will not determine this country’s fate. Gay individuals and gays in committed relationships have existed throughout recorded history.”
Sixteen years ago, significant hostility existed towards gay marriage, so I was pleased to receive many emails agreeing with my column, indicating that many people quietly accepted gay marriage. Fast forward to 2020, when Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, former two-term mayor of South Bend, Indiana, ran his campaign and did not need to hide that he is gay.
Time changes many things and situations which we often perceive as never-ending. In the future, we will no longer need to be anxious, angry or fearful about COVID-19’s effects on health and economics or current politics. Mask wearing and social distancing will not be daily conflicts. However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some people choose to wear masks during future flu seasons, as is done in many Asian countries.
Looking back at 2004, some well-known people and events remind us that present crises, issues and political personalities will not always be with us. Here are a few names and events that illustrate this. In 2004, George W. Bush was president and we were one year into the Iraq War, which was to be a brief undertaking. Senators Robert C. Byrd and Jay Rockefeller represented West Virginia in the U.S. Senate, Nick Joe Rahall in the House of Representatives, Bob Wise was governor and David Felinton was Huntington’s mayor. The “Superblock,” proposed as a redevelopment of downtown Huntington since the 1970s, finally became a reality as Pullman Square opened with two very popular restaurants, Max and Erma’s and Pizzeria Uno. They are gone, but others have come, and Pullman Square has enriched Huntington.
Prescription medication abuse, opioids and other drugs were understated concerns in West Virginia in the early 2000s. It wasn’t until Huntington’s terrible overdose day in August 2016 that the extent of the problem had to be faced. With cooperation from many leaders and agencies, Huntington has made great strides not only in substance abuse issues but in economic development, evidenced by the America’s Best Communities first place $3 million award in 2017.
In 2004, the issue of gay marriage was a major concern here and nationally. Since then, we have learned that with cooperation, planning and tackling serious problems, but especially with fairness and equality, Huntington will continue to thrive.