We are overwhelmed with bad news. Recent violent weather resulted in extensive water damage in Huntington and to Yellowstone National Park. The terrible war in Ukraine continues, children are still being shot in schools, inflation and gas prices frighten us, vicious politics persists, and COVID-19 is still present.
There’s more, but this overabundance of bad news has many of us seeking positive and heartwarming stories such as in-person graduations in 2022, a banner year for weddings and COVID-19 now treatable. Volunteers are back to helping with school programs, food banks, animal shelters, hospitals, refugees and more. Amid the troubling reports, we need to look for the positive things around us.
Today’s column includes three very different positive events. First, John Raby’s Associated Press article in this newspaper, “West Virginia cash-for-worker program welcomes new residents,” indicated that the state’s $12,000 cash bonus plus about $8,000 in credits for outdoor activities brought 3,660 applications, which led to 33 virtually employed people ready to move to West Virginia. Previously, this program brought the state 53 new residents.
The program is receiving national recognition and meets some needs of the state, which the 2020 census indicated had lost a greater percentage of its residents than any of the other 49. The pandemic convinced many people living in crowded or metropolitan areas that West Virginia’s great scenery, a moderate climate and more relaxed living is right for them. Right now, the program is geared to Morgantown, Lewisburg and Shepherdstown. Hopefully, it will eventually include the Huntington-Charleston areas.
A totally different kind of good news story reflects one aspect of changing American life in the past half century. The April AARP Magazine highlighted the relationship between Jeanne Gustavson and Steve Watts, who met as undergraduate students at Loyola University in Chicago in 1971 when they were members of the school’s German club. They were in love and dated seven years. But Jeanne’s family would not accept the relationship; Jeanne is white while Steve is Black. Both married other people; both their marriages ended in divorce. Jeanne became a nurse, and Steve received a master’s in linguistics and taught in Germany.
In 2020, Jeanne started searching for Steve. She finally found him in a Chicago nursing home with physical problems, but “totally with it.” Jeanne arranged to bring him to her home in Portland, Oregon, saying that she was “grateful that we can finally live the life we should have been living all this time.”
My final good news story is personal. This past weekend we attended our second oldest grandson’s wedding. How in the world did Wyatt grow up so fast? It seems that it was just yesterday when Wyatt and his brother, Alex, would spend a summer week with us at “Camp Mufson,” where the highlights included a day at Camden Park — always the hottest day of the season — a trip to Carter Caves’ X Cave and dinner at Max and Erma’s for the “endless ice cream sundaes.”
It’s a rough world out there with constant reminders of terrible situations. Yet, there are positive events occurring around us. In this world where bad events take center stage, we need to see the good ones.