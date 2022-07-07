As I thought about topics for my column today, I realized that my July 7 column should be special because today is Maury’s 90th birthday. Ninety years of a life well-lived deserves recognition and celebration and honoring his request for a sushi dinner tonight.
Many Huntingtonians know that Maury is a fantastic guy. For those who have not had the opportunity to meet him, here’s more about the man I was so fortunate to marry 60 years ago.
Maury grew up with his parents and younger sister in a small apartment in New York City. He qualified to attend Stuyvesant High School, one of the city’s public magnet schools, which required a daily two-hour round-trip by subway. When he finished Stuyvesant at age 16, he knew he would be a doctor; his mother knew that the day he was born. In his teens, he developed two life-long hobbies — photography and tennis.
After medical school and a two-year residency, the Navy called. Back then, you volunteered for military service or were drafted. While others have complained when stationed at Parris Island and Camp Lejeune, Maury enjoyed his medical work there. He extended his respiratory virus research at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, where I had just begun work. Our introduction by a mutual friend in the cafeteria was destiny. After four years there, Maury chose to finish his final year of residency at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. That year led to a decade of work at the University of Illinois Medical School.
In 1975, as Maury searched for an opportunity to become chair of a department of internal medicine at a medical school, he was invited to visit Huntington, where a new medical school was slated. As he left to interview in Huntington, he insisted he had only 5% interest in the job. A year later, he became the first chairman of medicine at Marshall University’s brand new medical school; initially he was the only person in the department. Four decades later, Marshall’s medical school doctors made sure Maury reached today’s milestone birthday.
Before we moved to Huntington, Maury had tennis time at the indoor courts and often played two nights a week until in his 80s. Regardless of his work demands or interests, he was a family man and helped guide our three children into becoming wonderful adults.
By the time Maury retired as chair in 2002, the Department of Internal Medicine had about 70 faculty and residents. Maury took a weekend off and then returned to teaching medical students, conducting infectious disease research and mentoring medical students and residents at Marshall Health until April 2022.
Physicians in academic medicine usually move every five to 10 years. Maury didn’t and became more involved in the Huntington community. He served on the board of the Huntington Museum of Art and was president of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra board for three years in the 20th century and again in the 21st century. His photography interests expanded, and he became active in the Tri-State Art Association.
A 90th birthday is special for anyone, and in my opinion, particularly true for Maury. Help him celebrate with emails, cards and calls. He deserves the recognition and celebration.