For the past two decades, I’ve often expressed concern about Huntington and West Virginia’s decreasing population. It’s not just that the children and grandchildren of many residents relocated to economically greener pastures. It’s also that our state’s population has decreased so much that in the next election West Virginia will only have two congressional representatives. When we moved here in 1976, we had four congressional representatives; there were six in the 1960s.
So, I was attracted to a guest opinion essay in the New York Times, “My Beloved College Town Has a Problem: It’s Too Popular.” My immediate reaction was I want my college town to have that problem. The essayist, Sarah Vowell, spoke at the Marshall Artists Series in November 2019 on American history. Having heard Ms. Vowell’s presentation, I wanted to know her thoughts on the problems that population increases and prosperity now bring to Bozeman, Montana, her college town. Montana is growing and will again have a second congressional representative, which it lost 30 years ago.
Ms. Vowell explains that the in-migration to Bozeman has resulted in escalating real estate prices so that students and those with hourly and non-tech jobs are finding themselves frozen out of low-cost housing options. Some newly popular small and growing communities also face real estate price inflation and increased traffic.
In 2019, Bozeman’s population was close to 47,000; so was Huntington’s. In the past year, Bozeman has surpassed 50,000 residents and Huntington’s population has decreased further. Bozeman is home to Montana State University, which has an enrollment just under 17,000 and is in the NCAA Division I, while Marshall, also a Division I school, has about 13,000 students.
With all the similarities between Bozeman and Huntington, you would think that our cities would follow a similar path. Bozeman’s recent growth rate is over 4%; it has been identified as one of the fastest-growing micropolitan cities (below 50,000) in the nation. Some local people have said that Huntington’s population decrease is due to people moving to the eastern part of Cabell County. While some of that is true, the county’s 1980 population was almost 107,000; in 2020 it was just under 90,000.
Ms. Vowell notes that her city’s growth spurt took root in 1997, when Montana’s current governor, Greg Gianforte, started his software company, RightNow Technologies, in Bozeman. His staff recruited people from within Montana and nearby states for the technology work and their great outdoors environment. This was in the same time period that Huntington was trying to develop KineticPark, which while now fairly well established with businesses and services never met the goals for local technology infusion.
Huntington and the state of West Virginia understand that many Americans are now interested in relocating to attractive smaller communities where they can work in 21st century occupations with 21st century communication tools, especially broadband. Huntington and West Virginia can be those places. We don’t need real estate prices inflating wildly, but someday I’d like to lament that my college town is too popular.