In recent weeks I’ve unearthed some of my old papers. In the computer age, many of these have been discarded, but every so often a notable one surfaces. One such letter from October 2003 records the start of Huntington’s Women’s Caucus, a group that is still vital to our community.
That letter reads, “On Tuesday, November 4th, there will be a meeting of professional women at State Electric, 2010 2nd Avenue at 4:00pm. As concerned business women, we believe it is important to implement change in our community’s government and political system to move forward economically for all concerned. Other groups have been formed to do such things but lack female representation. Our livelihood is affected just like anyone else by the politics and business climate of our community.
“If you are interested in attending this non-partisan meeting to discuss and brainstorm ways in which we, as a group, can impact and promote a positive political and business environment” was followed with contact information.
The letter was signed by Joan Weisberg, an officer at State Electric, Cheryl Henderson, an attorney with Henderson, Henderson and Staples, and Christie Kinsey, a financial representative with Northwestern Mutual. These three women from diverse backgrounds all saw the need for women in the Huntington area to have real input into important local decisions.
The 1990s was still a time that business and professional women were not fully accepted as power brokers. While Jean Dean was elected Huntington’s mayor and served from 1993 to 2000, most local major decision making was still done by “the old boys club.” In 1985, after starting a psychology practice in downtown Huntington, my business partner and I applied to join Huntington’s Rotary; we were informed that women weren’t accepted.
The name Women’s Caucus was chosen because among other activities the group envisioned encouraging competent women to run for office, initially the Cabell County Board of Education. Suzanne Oxley, an attorney and an early member of the group, was urged to run for the school board. She did and served multiple terms to the benefit of this community.
The Women’s Caucus also sought to have meaningful contact with people in political and business positions that affect the Huntington area. Many local and state political candidates and officeholders have been invited to meetings to present their positions. Mayor Steve Williams, Sen. Joe Manchin and Rep. Carol Miller have spoken to the group.
Beyond nonpartisan politics, the Women’s Caucus also seeks to become better informed about important regional issues. A small sample of presentations include Huntington’s city planning, urban renewal, Marshall University, Tri-State Airport and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.
The Women’s Caucus has no officers or dues. A committee arranges programs and speakers. Gretchen Wray, who works with Joan Weisberg, notifies those interested by email. From September through May, the group usually meets twice monthly, now at Huntington’s Kitchen, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, contact gretchen.wray@arthursent.com.
It’s sad that Huntington’s accomplished professional women experienced the inability to join in local decision making in the past, but it is positive that the Women’s Caucus was founded in 2003 and is still vital today.