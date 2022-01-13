When things go wrong, people choose different ways to deal with them. Some panic, others are pragmatic, many adopt a wait-and-see attitude, but some prefer the ostrich approach of avoidance or denial. “If I don’t see it, it can’t be there.” The latter approach is of most concern because denying serious problems can lead to bigger difficulties.
My thoughts about this were prompted by watching last week’s TV replays of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, riot, uprising or whatever one calls it. It was sad, scary and something that few could envision happening in our nation. But what was even more disturbing were that many government leaders who spoke of its danger on Jan. 6 now express an altered view. For example, Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Georgia, recently said on NBC that the people who entered the Capitol “behaved in an orderly fashion” and it looked more like “a normal tourist visit.” Quoting Judge Judy, “Don’t pee on my leg and tell me it’s raining.”
Sure, the tourist scene in Washington, D.C. is often crowded, but no one watching TV on any channel on the afternoon of Jan. 6 could deny the violence of the attack on the Capitol Police, halls and offices of Congress and death threats to then Vice President Mike Pence and senators and congressional representatives were part of “tourist behavior.”
Denying the seriousness of a problem is not an isolated event. COVID-19 also qualifies for that status. Few, except scientists with training in viruses, understood the implications of the disease’s early spread. Too many politicians continue to deny the severity of an illness that has killed more than 800,000 Americans and continues on an uncharted course. Unfortunately, many people still deny that the COVID-19 vaccines work, while the great majority of people hospitalized, in ICUs and on respirators, are not immunized.
In the early 2000s, Americans were thrilled with the economy and the wild real estate market. Buying homes and flipping them was a piece of cake. Those in finance and real estate sectors knew that the overheated and unregulated situation was dangerous. Rather than admit this, which could interfere with their profits, they denied that a problem existed. What could go wrong? People lost homes and livelihoods, businesses failed, and the country’s economic stability was shaken.
Today many people deny that our climate and environment are in danger. Admitting this could make people lose profits and require new ways of functioning. Monster forest fires, floods and droughts should make it difficult to deny environmental disasters. Polar bears, who don’t lie or deny, find their territory disappearing, confirming what many would prefer to not see.
West Virginia continues to deny that coal is not our chief source of development and industry. It was at one time and has and still plays an important role in this state. Green energy has flaws, but as Bob Dylan reminds us, “The Times They are A-Changing.” Solar Holler here in West Virginia and other coal country areas, including eastern Kentucky, are already planning new industries to match people and skills for 21st century work.
Reality cannot be denied. Doing so causes serious problems to exacerbate.