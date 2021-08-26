When a newspaper headline says “West Virginia leads nation in population drop,” it’s clear the state has a serious problem. Seven other states lost enough residents so they also will lose a congressional representative, but West Virginia leads the nation in population decline. This state’s location, climate, scenery and people are great, but good-paying jobs, transportation, infrastructure and educational accomplishments are not. Our reputation and current publicity about the opioid epidemic do not enhance our desirability.
Yet, for economic success, we need more people in this state. We’re old, and our death rate exceeds our birth rate. We cannot replenish our population without bringing in new folks, and our fellow Americans aren’t flocking here. Huntington is one community that could draw people from around the country if a well-orchestrated public relations campaign were established. But that wouldn’t solve the state’s problem. Therefore, it’s time to encourage legal immigrants to move here.
Some worry that immigrants would change the nature of the state and take jobs from those already here. West Virginia’s rural, outdoor-loving, independent nature will not change, and the jobs that most immigrants take are those that Americans refuse. Years ago, I wrote about the plight of Georgia farmers who could not find enough Americans to pick their crops even when they paid well. Right now, West Virginians lament difficulty to find people willing to work, especially in construction.
Immigrants often choose states that have solid economies that provide work opportunities as well as good educational programs for their children. California, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Florida rank among the highest in number of immigrants, but Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Rhode Island and Virginia, states far from borders, also attract many immigrants.
The first Americans settlers sought religious freedom and escape from debt or tyranny in Europe. Once here, they didn’t want newcomers who differed from them in religion, appearance or outlook. That attitude hasn’t changed much in over 200 years. “Transnational West Virginia: Ethnic Communities and Economic Change, 1840-1940,” from the West Virginia University Press points out that while many of West Virginia’s original residents were Scots-Irish and German, immigrants from Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Hungary, Russia and other countries were needed and recruited here to make coal mining and the state prosper. They didn’t hurt West Virginia’s character.
While there is growth in the Eastern Panhandle, Washington’s bedroom communities, and some around Morgantown, the rest of the state lacks new residents. Gov. Jim Justice has worked out a $12,000 incentive “move to West Virginia and work virtually program” that will bring a small select number of already employed out-of-staters to Morgantown, Shepherdstown and Lewisburg, areas that already appeal to out-of-staters. The rest of the state, including Huntington and Charleston, are on their own.
Back in 2014, a WVU study predicted that by 2016 West Virginia’s population would see a further decline and by 2030 and have a net loss of 20,000 residents. We have exceeded that sad prediction way ahead of schedule. West Virginia needs to recruit people from throughout the country, but the best bet to grow this state is to welcome legal immigrants.