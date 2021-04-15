Due to COVID-19, the West Virginia 2021 legislative session was closed to the public, but its actions will have far-reaching effects on the public.
Proposed bills were argued, amended, negotiated, sabotaged, mutilated and killed so that until the session’s final moments, legislation continued morphing. The old adage about the similarity of watching laws and sausage being made fits the bill.
Having a Republican supermajority in the Senate and House of Delegates as well as governor of the same party should have, but didn’t, make it easy to pass all desired legislation. With memories of the 1966 spaghetti western “The Good, Bad and the Ugly” starring Clint Eastwood, here are my opinions of a few of the good, bad and ugly results of the 2021 legislative session.
Good legislation: The broadband bill, guided by Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, and Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, is one of the best legislative actions. As reported in this newspaper, Linville was pleased with the bill but noted that lobbyists for the broadband industry “tried to take control of the bill when they decided they didn’t like some of the Legislature’s proposal.” West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which was threatened with no funding, received good, but not full, support. Delegate Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, successfully advocated for PTSD benefits for first responders. Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, sponsored the “zombie property” bill that is sorely needed to handle abandoned and unsafe properties.
The bad legislation award goes to the state income tax mess. After months of wrangling, the Republican triumvirate of governor, Senate and House never agreed how to cut the tax or pay for it. In January, Brad McElhinny reported on MetroNews that in promoting the state income tax reduction or removal, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said his goal was to “increase West Virginia’s population by 400,000 over the next 10 years.” Holy smoke!
The ugly legislation winners include the following: $4,600 per child vouchers to send West Virginia children to private, parochial, online or homeschool programs, which if not this year or next, will eventually kill our state’s good public schools.
The Second Chance at Life Act requires physicians prescribing medicated abortions to tell patients that “some say” they can prevent their abortion by not taking the second of two prescribed drugs. The only study ever tried regarding this procedure was deemed unethical and halted after three women hemorrhaged. Our legislators have demanded doctors go against their Hippocratic Oath of “Do no harm.”
The syringe exchange law, which initially looked reasonable, got stuck on fear. The Legislature added significant roadblocks for those addicted to drugs to access sterile syringes; health care providers predict HIV cases will skyrocket.
Then, there are the last-minute massive budget cuts to West Virginia and Marshall universities, which may be backfilled with surplus funds this year but result in lower future budget bases. I doubt those 400,000 potential residents would be impressed to learn that this state does not value higher education.
The 2021 legislative session ended with additional significant legislative changes. A few are good, some bad but unfortunately, too many are just plain ugly.