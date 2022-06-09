The daily news is usually depressing. Lately it seems even more so, possibly because of our two strange years of COVID-19. We constantly hear about the devastating war in Ukraine, frequent senseless shootings in schools and public places, inflation, drugs, extreme political conflicts and more. Huntington’s May 6 flood and its aftermath remind us that bad things can happen right at home with no advance warning.
The result of being bombarded with bad news is that we are apt to neglect or pay little attention to positive events in our immediate environment. Here are just a few events to enjoy and appreciate.
The voter turnout for the West Virginia May primary election was dismal, but the results on the two levies were excellent news for the two area agencies requesting their approval. Green Acres, which has been providing quality services to adults with developmental disabilities in our region since the late 1960s, received 75% voter approval. Green Acres operates a water bottling plant that provides LeSage Natural Water and offers employment to people who would otherwise have great difficulty finding work.
The levy for Autism Services Center (ASC) was approved by 76% of the voters. ASC was started in 1979 by the late Ruth Sullivan in response to her experiences and needs for services for her son, Joseph. At that time, few people were familiar with autism. While three-quarters of the voters are unlikely to be personally affected by issues of development disabilities or autism, the overwhelming support for these levies says wonderful things about our community.
There’s more local good news. Huntington will finally have a residential curbside recycling service. People who have requested this for years and have been hauling their papers, plastics and glass to the recycling center will be particularly pleased. While there’s a fee for this service, a credit on customers’ refuse bills should cut the cost in half.
It’s said that music makes the world go round. In Huntington you can make the rounds of outdoor concerts starting on Thursdays at Pullman Square, Fridays at the Plaza on 9th Street and Saturday at Heritage Station. Huntington Area Regional Theater brings live summer theater back to Ritter Park. The Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind has just about completed an interactive park to enhance park visits for the visually handicapped.
Recent large financial donations should please our community. Service Wire, a local company, made a $1 million donation to support the Brad D. Smith Center for Business innovation at Marshall University, while Aetna Better Health West Virginia gave a $1.5 million donation to St. Mary’s School of Nursing largely for expansion and renovation but also for a new scholarship.
And while COVID-19 has not disappeared, science has led us to better treatment, fewer fatalities and a semblance of normal functioning. Many were able to attend in-person graduations this year, and 2022 has become a banner year for weddings. Long-postponed visits with family and friends and vacations are returning.
It would be Pollyannaish to say “all is well.” The daily news reminds us it isn’t. But after two stressful years, it is time to enjoy and appreciate positive events in our midst.