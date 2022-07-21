Abortion in some form has always existed. History reports it has been part of women’s experience since at least 1500 B.C., although the acceptance of abortion has varied greatly by time, place and situation.
In my lifetime, American attitudes about anything having to do with sex and procreation have gone from puritanical to liberal for women while always permissive for men (boys will be boys). Until 1965, Connecticut prohibited the sale of birth control items even to married couples. The Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 granted women the constitutional right to abortion. Just about a half century later, in a 5-4 decision, Americans have reversed course. It’s déjà vu; we are back to puritanism for women.
As I’ve said many times previously, this Supreme Court ruling will impede abortion; it will not stop it. Nothing has ever totally stopped abortion. Birth control can help, but options are often limited, expensive and not well understood.
A mother’s mental and physical health, economics, a fetus incapable of survival outside the womb, abuse, rape and incest are among the reasons abortions are sought. A few years ago, a 35-year-old Cabell County man impregnated an 11-year-old girl related to him. The perpetrator, who initially received probation, had arranged an abortion for her. Today, that child would have been forced to carry that abuser’s child to term. That is inhumane.
The new ruling will affect poor women with few resources the most. Women with money and connections have always had better options for dealing with life’s stresses; abortion is one of them. As abortion clinics closed, pregnancy centers have appeared encouraging women not to abort. They are there for the women during their pregnancy, but when babies outgrow infancy, the new mothers are on their own. Our nation cares about babies in utero, not so much after they get out.
The Pew Research Center reports that in recent surveys, 61% of American adults agree abortion should be legal all or most of the time; 37% hold the opposite view. Contrary to hysterical claims of babies being aborted late in pregnancies, in 2019, 93% of abortions occurred in the first trimester and only 1% took place after 21 weeks of gestation. Additionally, only 56% of abortions took place in clinical facilities. Medication termination of pregnancy was used by 44%. That mode is now under attack.
Having personally worked with abused, neglected and unwanted children for decades, we Americans should expect to see more children living in dismal situations and ending up in foster care. In 2021, WSAZ reported on data from the nonprofit group Think Kids showing that in West Virginia almost 25 out of 1,000 infants were removed from their homes because of maltreatment. The national average was 7 out of 1,000.
To think that our nation which has shown a better understanding of sexuality, gender and reproduction in the past half century is now returning to my childhood and teen years of back alley and coat hanger abortions and draconian anti-abortion laws is chilling. Outlawing abortion will not stop it; it never has.