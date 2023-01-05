The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ten Januarys ago, I wrote a column with the same title. As 2023 prediction pundits are now active, it’s time to assess some past and present predictions. The only thing we can be sure of is that some predictions will come true; many will not. We also know that unexpected events such as diseases, extreme weather and international conflicts will occur.

Mark J. Price, writing for the Akron Beacon Journal, reported on some century-old predictions that make interesting food for thought. One prediction was that electric power would free people from hard work by the present time. For example, using electricity would make it easier when using a linotype machine for newspaper production, though the demise of linotype machines was not predicted. Another prediction was that “there would be no garbage in the streets and smoke in the sky.”

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you