Ten Januarys ago, I wrote a column with the same title. As 2023 prediction pundits are now active, it’s time to assess some past and present predictions. The only thing we can be sure of is that some predictions will come true; many will not. We also know that unexpected events such as diseases, extreme weather and international conflicts will occur.
Mark J. Price, writing for the Akron Beacon Journal, reported on some century-old predictions that make interesting food for thought. One prediction was that electric power would free people from hard work by the present time. For example, using electricity would make it easier when using a linotype machine for newspaper production, though the demise of linotype machines was not predicted. Another prediction was that “there would be no garbage in the streets and smoke in the sky.”
Margaret Sanger, the leader of the birth control movement in the early 20th century, predicted that in the future, “Birth control will have become a part of health and hygiene. Women cannot make real progress today as long as they are haunted by the fear of undesired pregnancy.” The U.S. saw those predictions materialize under Roe v. Wade in 1973. But the 2022 Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson ruling set back women’s choice. Approximately 89% of Americans support birth control, and about 61% support abortion rights. My prediction is that eventually our nation will have a more enlightened view of women’s right to control their bodies.
As for energy, one prediction was that “future generations would no longer have to dig for coal. Long before anthracite is exhausted, necessity will have located superior substitutes.” Population growth was envisioned with New York City supposed to have 100 million people by this time. It only feels like that when you visit there; the current city, not metro, population is close to 9 million.
Most predictors agree that China will continue being a dominant factor in our nation’s life, that the Ukraine War will not go quietly, Bitcoin prices will continue to fall and that the U.S. will be affected by a recession. Artificial intelligence (AI) will become more dominant. In George Orwell’s 1949 book, “1984,” a government-run machine that could control and monitor our lives was predicted. Everyday proof is social media and Alexa, who is always listening.
American politics and predictions about them will always be with us but continue to be unpredictable and often go in unexpected directions. Jan. 6 is tomorrow; most Americans never believed that such an insurrection could happen in the United States, let alone provide the whole world with a view of it in real time.
In 2013, I noted a 1928 New York Times prediction that radio listeners’ emotional responses to political candidates “would play an important part in the race to the White House.” That prediction was true then and in all subsequent presidential elections. TV and social media have supplanted radio, but in the 1960s, Marshall McLuhan, who obviously preceded Facebook and Twitter, reminded us that “the medium is the message.” It is now, more than ever.
As we start 2023, some events that are predicted will come true; many won’t. Predictions are iffy, but change is guaranteed.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.
