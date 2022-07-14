Perhaps it’s just a coincidence that American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recently recommended two years of breastfeeding in the same period that Roe v. Wade was struck down and a baby formula shortage occurred. Coincidences lead to concerns, such as whether this is an effort to limit women’s career and job options while keeping them at home. Whatever the rationale, pushing two years of breastfeeding for every woman and every child is not realistic.
The AAP’s policy statement “extends the period of time for breastfeeding to two years or more but that also acknowledges obstacles that stand in parents’ way.” Parents’ way? In the mother’s way, yes. In the father’s way, no. It will not affect his work schedule or job options. He will not suffer physical discomfort or inconvenience.
For some mothers, breastfeeding for a long time is ideal. Others are willing to do so briefly, but work or other family responsibilities eventually make it problematic. Still others choose to not breastfeed. Traditionally, pediatricians have encouraged breastfeeding for mother-child bonding and health benefits to the child, but they also recognize that personal choice and the mother’s health can be determining factors.
I was one of those mothers who chose not to breastfeed; many women in my generation made the same choice. The AAP guideline may make that personal choice more guilt-producing. Now, I’m wondering how it might have been better for my three middle-age children if they had been breastfed. Today, they are healthy, family-centric, well-educated and employed 50-somethings. When attending Huntington High, they each ranked second on the tennis team. Would they have been rated first if they had not been subjected to baby formula? Would our 6-foot-2 son have been 6-foot-4?
While I have great respect for most physicians, there are times when common sense should reign. Our third child, almost 9 pounds at birth, was at the right height and weight for age and slept six to seven hours a night at three months. At her well-baby visit, the pediatrician insisted I wake her for a middle-of-the-night feeding. She continued sleeping through the night; the pediatrician and I parted ways.
The AAP article quoted Dr. Joan Meek, professor emeritus at Florida State College of Medicine, saying, “We need societal changes that will help to support things, such as paid leave, more support for breastfeeding in public and childcare facilities and workplace support.” These are lofty goals, not at all likely to occur in the U.S. anytime soon. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 84% of new mothers start out breastfeeding, 58% do so at six months and 35% at one year. The percentage at two years should be interesting.
The AAP article also states, “the gulf between public health guidelines and what happens in most American families can leave new parents vulnerable to feelings of guilt and disappointment.” This new breastfeeding guideline is unrealistic and apt to bring out feelings of guilt as well as frustration. Being a mother is a wonderful but tough job. This recommendation makes it tougher and reminds women that their place is in the house, and certainly not the Senate.