You can’t avoid it. Look at your phone, iPad, computer, TV or newspaper even for a minute and bad news screams at you. We’re inundated with weather disasters, ICU crises and deaths, armed conflicts, political fights, racial strife, addiction and an endless list of things that cause worry and woe.
There’s so much dreadful news flashing before us that we often forget the good. It’s not that I take a “Pollyanna” attitude, but recently I was reminded of our ability to miss positive news when I read McKenna Horsley’s article “Pension coffers growing steadily” in The Herald-Dispatch.
About 15 to 20 years ago, I was invited to join a committee studying the problem of Huntington’s police and fire department pensions. The bottom line was the city had not been paying the money into the pension funds in a timely fashion, more was going out than anticipated and with no changes, almost all of Huntington’s revenue would go to pensions rather than infrastructure or city responsibilities by about 2017. By taking realistic action, Huntington no longer has a pension problem, which is very good news.
So, in the midst of one crisis after another, it’s time to take a deep breath and look for good news right in our midst. Before, during and when the pandemic passes, the Huntington area offers plenty of places to walk, ride bikes, picnic and enjoy the outdoors. Ritter Park, Barboursville Park and others throughout the area are attractive and inviting.
It’s been a steamy summer. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), 2021 was the hottest summer on record for the U.S. Yet, air conditioning in our homes and businesses kept us cool. Power outages were few and far between. While Huntington had a recent three-hour flood, when we look at other communities affected by fire and water disasters, we know we are fortunate.
After the toilet paper and hand sanitizer crunches early in 2020, most foods and household supplies have been in plentiful supply. For children who were out of school, arrangements were made for meals to reach as many youngsters as possible.
We’re a conflicted nation with varying values, but we are able to express our views openly. We must realize how fortunate we are to be able to speak freely without the penalties of death or prison as occurs in Russia and other dictatorial nations.
Even with COVID-19, we’ve been able to enjoy Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s POPs concerts and Thursday and Friday outdoor summer concerts. Marshall’s sports have provided bragging rights, with the men’s soccer team’s NCAA title and the 2021 football season starting off the way fans want it. Many local restaurants are again doing well and have adapted to their customers’ needs during these challenging times.
As much as we want to forget about all the problems emanating from COVID-19, this area is reassured by having excellent community hospitals, medical centers and opportunities for testing and vaccinations.
Everyone would be happier if the pandemic would end, but until that time let’s not permit good news to be totally eclipsed by the bad.