In 1989, Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini accused author Salman Rushdie of blasphemy and ordered his murder and about a $3 million bounty. For decades, Rushdie, who was born in India, educated in Britain and most recently lived in New York City, had to take extreme security measures. So, it was not only dreadful but also ironic that three decades later Rushdie was viciously stabbed and almost killed while presenting a program at Chautauqua Institution, a place known for rational intellectual discussions and acceptance of divergent views.
The good news is that Rushdie, now 75 years old, survived that attack. But the stabbing and attempted murder at Chautauqua sends a chilling message that extremism and hate will change the delightfully laid-back and open environment of Chautauqua.
Until the pandemic, Maury and I spent a summer vacation week at Chautauqua for five consecutive years. We didn’t plan to go this year, but once a place becomes special and familiar to you, it feels personal when noteworthy or terrible things occur there.
For years, many Huntington friends raved about their vacations at a place where walking and bike riding (scooters for the handicapped) are the usual modes of transportation and programs involving the arts, literature, technology, religion, mixed in with boating, golf, tennis, relaxing and children’s activities are available in a pastoral setting. A friend once described Chautauqua as a summer camp for adult nerds.
Chautauqua was founded in 1874 by Methodists as a summer educational program for Sunday School teachers and morphed into general adult education programs. Religion, which continues to play an essential role at Chautauqua, now encompasses every major religious denomination in the United States. Most religious denominations have residences on the 750-acre grounds, which are located about an hour east of Buffalo, New York, in an area that the Appalachia Regional Commission identifies as part of Appalachia.
Chautauqua Institution offers nine weeks of different themes during the summer. We totally enjoyed our first visit to Chautauqua 2014, when Ken Burns’ series on American history highlighted the Civil War, the Vietnam War and the three Roosevelts — Teddy, FDR and Eleanor. The theme for the 2022 week that Salman Rushdie was to speak on was “More than Shelter: Redefining the American Home.”
What made Chautauqua so unique was its openness in welcoming all yet with a feeling of security without the obvious presence of law enforcement. Most people did not lock their homes or rental units; lost items easily found their way back to their owners. The surroundings, programs and attendees, some who had been coming to Chautauqua for decades, offered something for everyone. When I asked a woman I met at Chautauqua how many years she had vacationed there, she remarked, “Since I was in utero.” Some people said Chautauqua made them feel like it was the best of America, all collected in one place.
The violence that is plaguing our country has found its way to a rustic, quiet, accepting and relaxed environment. One extremist person bearing so much hate has changed this. Chautauqua must make changes in security, but it will still thrive. Sadly, the chilling message of the attempted murder of Salman Rushdie will be long-lasting.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.
