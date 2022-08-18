The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

In 1989, Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini accused author Salman Rushdie of blasphemy and ordered his murder and about a $3 million bounty. For decades, Rushdie, who was born in India, educated in Britain and most recently lived in New York City, had to take extreme security measures. So, it was not only dreadful but also ironic that three decades later Rushdie was viciously stabbed and almost killed while presenting a program at Chautauqua Institution, a place known for rational intellectual discussions and acceptance of divergent views.

The good news is that Rushdie, now 75 years old, survived that attack. But the stabbing and attempted murder at Chautauqua sends a chilling message that extremism and hate will change the delightfully laid-back and open environment of Chautauqua.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.

