"You're going on another trip?" asked a friend. True, Maury and I were ready for another adventure. But the question made me think. Why do people travel, and what are the advantages of visiting places far from home? Here are a few thoughts on this topic.
First, getting away from home can be exciting. It's not that home is bad. Yet, planning and looking forward to something unfamiliar is a good energy recharger. Many people feel that organizing the details of a trip are just as much fun as actually making the journey.
Traveling to be with extended family members is especially important in this age of relocation for work and school. Yet, in many situations, meeting new people is also part of travel. While most of these new contacts will be short-lived, occasionally a person you encounter while traveling may become a major factor in your life. New jobs, residences and even marriages are known to result from chance meetings in strange places.
Interacting with people who look, talk or dress differently from what we are familiar with makes us grow. Often, we discover that folks from different backgrounds are more enjoyable and even more similar to us than we anticipated. It's akin to remembering that it's not good to judge a book by its cover.
Experiencing new foods while away from home can be fun and enlightening. Anthony Bourdain, who left this earth too soon, was a master of pointing out how local foods around the world, and even in southern West Virginia, were wonderful ways to understand others. Maury and I developed a great fondness for herring while in Sweden, but we had difficulty learning to appreciate Rocky Mountain oysters in Oklahoma.
We Americans have a bad habit of assuming that the whole world understands and speaks English and those who don't are ignorant. People in much of the world often are bilingual or trilingual, a skill that most long-term residents of the United States lack. It is a humbling experience to visit a country where you do not speak their language, but the locals are willing to try two or three languages to see if there is a communication fit.
Traveling reminds us that unique housing styles, family relationships and work arrangements are not necessarily bad or wrong; they are just different. Varying approaches can be instructive. Recycling, which has become popular in the U.S. in recent years, has been practiced for decades in other countries. Some countries such as Sweden, Denmark, Holland and Germany now are managing to use much of their trash as sources of energy.
Traveling can make us uncomfortable, and that's good. Discomfort makes us think more creatively, which can lead to new ways of problem solving and increased feelings of competence.
Experiencing things that can go wrong while traveling leads to new understandings. For example, Amtrak is known for their "scheduling" problems. Having crossed the country by train and seen amazing scenery, we better understood that printed timetables can be derailed by cows ambling across the tracks, a forest fire and a stalled freight train.
Once you've become familiar with a new area, it takes on a special meaning. When I've seen news reports of disasters in places that I've previously visited, my empathy for that community and the people there increases dramatically.
As much as travel can be wonderful, one of the best parts of the journey is returning home. There is nothing quite like that feeling of comfort, familiarity and predictability when you set foot in your own home.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.